LAHORE - Hub Power Company Limited Chief Executive Officer Khalid Mansoor has taken over as the president of the OICCI for the 2017 term.

This was announced at the 157th Annual General Meeting of the OICCI held at the chamber on Tuesday. Faysal Bank Limited President and Chief Executive Officer Nauman Ansari was elected unopposed as the vice president.

The incoming OICCI president, in his message to the members, said that OICCI’s active promotion of Pakistan as a land of opportunity with considerable growth potential especially for foreign investors, participation in streamlining taxation system, policy input on resolving energy supply gap, improving security environment especially in Karachi and improving Intellectual Property Rights in Pakistan, are some of the practical initiatives appreciated by the government, media and other key stakeholders.

Punjab approves 3 development schemes

LAHORE - The Punjab Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) has approved three development schemes of various sectors with an estimated cost of Rs5213.598 million.

These schemes were approved in the 49th meeting of PDWP of current fiscal year 2016-17 held at P&D Complex, Lahore. Members of the Planning & Development Board, provincial secretaries concerned and other senior representatives of the relevant provincial departments also attended the meeting.

The approved development schemes included: Development of Bab-e-Pakistan (PC-II) at the cost of Rs46.62 million, Feasibility Study for the Project Development of Green Corridor and Recreational Areas along Railway Track from Shahdarah to Raiwind (PC-II) at the cost of Rs16.978m and Elimination of Child & Bonded Labour Project (Integrated Project for Promotion of Decent Work for Vulnerable Workers in Punjab Province) at the cost of Rs5150.000 million.