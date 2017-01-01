LUMS holds seminar on national water policy

LAHORE (PR): The Lahore University of Management Sciences (LUMS) on Saturday hosted a panel discussion for the launch of Hisaar Foundation’s Report ‘Recommendations for Pakistan’s National Water Policy Framework’ for the consideration of the government.

The event was a culmination of two years of consultations, including discussion sessions with various water stakeholders across the spectrum, as well as two international water conferences that focused on water cooperation and water security. The recommendations are part of the first report of Hisaar Foundation’s Think Tank on Rational Use of Water.

The recommendations focus on five main areas for further action. These include improving water access for the poor and landless, financing the urban and rural water value chain, safeguarding the Indus Basin and its infrastructure, improving water institutions and their management and governance, and finally building a base for science, technology, and social aspects of water.

Digitising agriculture to build value for farmers

LAHORE (PR): Telenor Pakistan’s ‘Khushal Zamindar’, a user-friendly Robocall, IVR and SMS content based mobile agriculture service for small scale farmers provides location-specific weather forecast along with contextual agronomic advisory for every farmer’s relevant crop mix and tips for livestock management.

‘Khushal Zamindar’ also allows farmers to contact agriculture experts once a week through a live show which is extremely popular amongst subscribers.

‘Khushal Zamindar’ is currently available to small scale farmers in 36 districts of the Punjab province, and will soon be rolled-out nationwide. Only in Punjab, the service has already reached over 1.3 million subscriptions in a short span of time since its launch in December 2015, and it’s ready for a nationwide rollout. Recently, the ground-breaking mobile agricultural service won P@SHA ICT Award for ‘Innovation in Service’.

Honda Pakistan achieves highest sales milestone

LAHORE (PR): Honda Atlas Cars Pakistan Limited has achieved the highest sales in a calendar year by selling 31,780 units. The milestone testifies Honda’s commitment to quality and innovation in all its automobiles.

Honda Atlas Cars Pakistan Limited has been working in Pakistan automobile market for over 22 years. During that period, Honda has provided best Quality products to its valued customers. Honda philosophy is not just to sell cars but to provide excellence in product and services to all customers nationwide.

The recently launched all new Honda Civic is doing very well in the market and Honda City also continues to live up to its quality and standard. Honda has a legacy of producing superior quality automobiles with excellent fuel efficiency and performance. Honda Atlas Cars Pakistan Limited aims to attain greater landmarks by keep fulfilling the dreams of their customers in the years to come.

NBP rules out misleading reports of Rs1.5b fraud

LAHORE (PR): Media reports have implied that a fraud of Rupees 1.5 billion was committed at National Bank of Pakistan and that the bank incurred a loss of this amount. National Bank of Pakistan firmly denies these allegations.

“In some media reports it is also implied that National Bank of Pakistan has caused a loss to our valued client, Abandoned Properties Organisation (APO). We again categorically deny these allegations. National Bank of Pakistan has acted upon the client’s instructions with respect to the activities in the APO account,” a statement issued by NBP said.

In the course of several banking transactions in 2014-2016, valid instructions were received from APO’s Authorised Signatories. The client’s instructions requested NBP to remit the funds to HBL for onward credit to Abandoned Properties Organisation. After carrying out the appropriate level of due diligence, National Bank of Pakistan remitted these funds in accordance with the client’s instructions, using the RTGS system, a secure electronic payment prevalent in the country.

Zong mini CSC officially launched at LUMS

ISLAMABAD (PR): Zong Pakistan has partnered with Pakistan’s leading educational institute, Lahore University of Management Sciences (LUMS) to officially launch a mini sales and service center exclusively for LUMS.

LUMS students, faculty members and visiting students will now be able to avail the latest offers and services of Zong at their very-own centre.

The establishment of this sales and service center will go a long way to facilitate students of LUMS to experience the fastest 4G speeds in addition to ensuring Zong’s presence at Pakistan’s premier educational institute. Senior management of Zong along with LUMS staff members officially launched the mini CSC at a gracious ribbon-cutting ceremony held the other day. LUMS students will now be able to avail all Zong services in campus from the mini CSC set up in the premises.

Mortein Pakistan launches awareness drive against Chikungunya

LAHORE (PR): Reckitt Benckiser Pakistan (RB), makers of Mortein, launched an awareness drive at the Sindh Government Hospital, Malir to educate people on preventive measures against the viral mosquito-borne disease, Chikungunya. Popular celebrity, Zubeda Aapa, was also part of this activity to share remedies for prevention and distribute mosquito protection kits to the patients. Chikungunya virus is primarily transmitted through the Aedes Aegypti mosquito that breeds and lives around stagnant water, infecting humans with the virus. 86 suspected cases have surfaced in Malirwith a high chance of the disease spreading across the country. Patients affected by Chikungunya suffer from high fever, severe joint pain, headaches, nausea, fatigue and rashes. Mortein has been working on spreading awareness about mosquito-borne diseases for the last few years.

The “Dengue Se Pak Pakistan” campaign, launched in 2016, aims to stop morbidity and mortality resulting frommosquito-borne diseasesby empowering people and providing communities the knowledge and means to curb these diseases in a sustainable way.