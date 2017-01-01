LAHORE - The United Business Group (UBG) led by Iftikhar Ali Malik and S M Muneer has swept the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) elections for the third consecutive years, as the group won presidential and 9 other seats out of total 13.

The group candidate Zubair Tufail and Aamer Ata Bajwa have been elected as president and senior vice president for the year 2017, respectively. According to unofficial results, Zubair Tufail got 199 votes, whereas his opponent Abdul Rahim Janoo, a candidate of joint group of Businessmen Panel (BMP) led by Tariq Saeed and Pakistan Business Group (PBG) led by Aqeel Karim Dhedi secured 113 votes.

As many as 317 voters exercise their right of vote out of 331 registered voters. On the seat of senior vice president, Aamer Ata Bajwa (UBG) got 175 votes, whereas his opponent Mian Anjum Nisar of (BMP-PBG) bagged 142 votes. Mian Shaukat Masud (UBG) has been elected on the federal area seat of vice president securing 6 votes, whereas Shahidur Rehman (BMP-PBG) got 4 votes.

On the Punjab seat of vice president, Manzoorul Haq Malik of UBG was declared elected securing 27 votes whereas his opponent Mian Usman Zulfiqar of (BMP-PBG) got 9 votes. Al Hajj Dhani Bakhsh Memon of UBG was declared elected on the Sindh seat of vice president securing 10 votes, while his opponent Ghulam Mustafa Solangi (BMP-PBG) got 4 votes.

On the Khyber Pakhtunkhawa seat, joint candidate of BMP and PBG Rasheed Ahmed Paracha emerged successful. On the Vice President’s seat of small traders and industries, Sajjad Sarwar (UBG) was declared elected securing 6 votes, whereas his opponent Malik Mehar Elahi (BMP-PBG) got 4 votes.

While talking to The Nation, UBG Chairman Iftikhar Ali Malik said that the result of election indicates confidence of business community in the UBG policies. The UBG chairman said that keeping in view of the past experiences, it was difficult to cause a dent in the formidable unity of the business community under the banner of the United Business Group.

He said, “We firmly believe in rule of law, promotion of democratic system and strengthening of national economy by safeguarding the interests of traders.” He said that FPCCI will continue to work with the sole objective to forward solid proposals to the government for economic progress and prosperity. He said that despite unprecedented crisis at national level, all efforts were made to restore the confidence of the business community.

On the occasion, SM Munir hailed the business community for reposing confidence in UBG in the larger interests of the economy of the country. He said the UBG would continue to serve the business community in the larger interest of economy and would urge the government to form business-friendly policies. He said that business community decided to vote for UBG keeping in view the policies of UBG and its efforts against corruption.

Speaking on the occasion, newly elected president Zubair Tufail said that he will try best to serve the interests of business community. Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry (LCCI) President Abdul Basit felicitated the newly elected President Zubair Tufail, Senior Vice President Aamer Ata Bajwa and body members of the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce & Industry.

Abdul Basit said that sweeping of all important FPCCI seats with a thumping majority clearly reflects the confidence of business community in judicious policies being followed by the group leadership.

Pakistan Furniture Council has also congratulated SM Munir, Iftikhar Ali Malik and newly elected FPCCI President Zubair Tufail for making clean sweep in the elections of Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) through a democratic process for the year 2017.