LAHORE - All Pakistan Cement Manufacturers Association (APCMA) has urged the government to support the industry by placing anti-dumping duty on the Iranian cement and reducing taxes to make the cement more affordable for consumers, which will increase its demand and result in capacity enhancement of the industry, thus creating more job opportunities.

The APCMA spokesperson said that cement was one of the most technologically advanced industries of Pakistan that needed the government’s support. He said that Pakistan has most efficient cement industry that has made inroads even into the Indian market despite tariff and non-tariff trade barriers. If the government is interested in reducing the cement rates then it should reduce the levies on domestic production, he proposed.

He expressed concern over falling exports that continued to mar the performance of the cement sector registering a decline of 44.58 percent in May 2017. It is the fourth massive decline in exports which declined by 45.69 percent in February, 60.39 percent in March and 50.75 percent in April. Exports during May 2017 were 0.309 million tons against 0.558 million tons during May, 2016 showing a reduction of 44.58 percent.

Industry stakeholders expressed concern over falling exports, regretting that the government slapped undue additional taxes on cement. This increase may hurt the growth of the industry that has been posting healthy growth during last 18 months. They said despatches growth in the industry already remained subdued in past two months being 0.70 percent in April and 2.36 percent in May. They pointed out the need for cutting down duties and taxes to bring down the prices and facilitate consumers.

They opined that this would also help industry to grow as it was playing a vital role in the development of the country.