Emirates wins Best Inflight Entertainment award LAHORE (PR): Emirates won World’s Best Inflight Entertainment award for a record 13th year at the prestigious Skytrax World Airline Awards 2017. The airline also picked up the award for Best First Class Comfort Amenities. The Skytrax World Airline Awards are considered a global benchmark of airline excellence. This year’s results were decided by 19.8 million customers across 105 countries. The survey reviewed over 320 airlines from August 2016 to May 2017. Emirates is the world’s largest international airline, with an extensive network that has grown to offer its customers a choice of 156 destinations in 83 countries across six continents, with convenient connections through its hub in Dubai. Pacra maintains rating of Soneri Bank KARACHI (PR): The Pakistan Credit Rating Agency Limited (“PACRA”) has maintained Soneri Bank’s long-term rating of “AA-” (double A minus) and a short-term rating of “A1+” (single A one plus). The PACRA also maintained the rating of unsecured, sub-ordinated and listed Term Finance Certificates (2nd issue) of Rs 3,000 million at A+ (single A plus). The above rating denotes a low expectation of credit risk with stable outlook. Pacra upgrades rating of Bank Alfalah KARACHI (PR): The Pakistan Credit Rating Agency (PACRA) has upgraded the Entity and TFCs rating of Bank Alfalah Limited. The Bank’s Long Term Entity Rating was upgraded to AA+ (Double A Plus) from the previous rating of AA (Double A), while its Long Term Debt Instrument Rating was upgraded to AA (Double A) from the previous rating of AA- (Double A Minus), while the outlook has been changed from positive to stable in both cases. The ratings reflect the relative positioning of the Bank Alfalah, among large banks of the country. The Bank has a stronger position in advances - sustained by fresh deployments. The deposit system share has witnessed dilution as the Bank embarked upon a strategy to sustainably rationalize its cost of funding with enduring focus on low cost deposits. Resultantly, BAFL's cost of fund is comparable to some of the large banks. Bank Alfalah enjoys an extended outreach across the country which has augmented its deposit base. The operating cost structurehas also improved on a Year-on-Year basis, on account of cost rationalization. The Bank’s asset quality has also sustained over the last three years on account of prudent risk management. Going forward, Bank Alfalah is focused on consolidating its position further by introducing technology-led banking products, focusing on SME & transactional banking, and shifting from conventional to the digital banking model. The assigned ratings also recognize the demonstrated support of Abu Dhabi group (ADG) as a key factor. Lucky draw for Huawei campaign LAHORE (PR): Huawei, a global technology leader, recently launched its Eid promotion campaign focused on sharing the joys of Eid and celebrating the holy month of Ramadan with its customers. The lucky draws initiated at Hafeez Centre, Lahore, where numerous lucky customers won motorbikes and LED TVs. With the objective of adding thrill and excitement to the lives of the customers and Huawei fans, HUAWEI Pakistan will be carrying out this campaign for another month after Eid, giving people more chances to win big exciting prizes. Customers can win branded merchandise and goodies by purchasing HUAWEI devices and a chance to enter the next Grand Lucky Draw which is going to be held for another 4 weeks, to win exciting prizes such as TV, motorbikes etc. Covering major clusters in 9 cities across Pakistan, the Grand Lucky Draw will be held on 23rd June, 30th June, 7th July, and 14th July (4 consecutive Fridays). The other gifts will include HUAWEI gift items such as selfie sticks etc, whereas the grand lucky draw will be giving bigger prizes such as television sets, motorbikes etc. To enter the competition customers have to purchase any HUAWEI device from an authorized retailer and automatically become a part of the grand lucky draw along with winning on the spot Huawei merchandise. Tecno Mobile campaigns LAHORE (PR): TECNO Mobile won the hearts with its customer oriented campaigns in the holy month of Ramazan. Tecno Mobile came up with digital contests that offered exciting prizes and rewards. Participants had to do send their selfies taken at the Tecno participating activities with hashtags #EidiBeforeEid& #EidiWithTecno, enabling customers to win exciting Eid packages and rewards. Ever since its launch in Pakistan, Tecno has been seen to be involved in attractive activities. People have been talking about the Tecno’s campaigns and were visiting the venue in order to gain gifts i.e. Eidi Before Eidi. People from all parts of the country have been overwhelmed by the campaign with sole purpose of creating awareness among the people about the brand. KARACHI: Acting MD SSGC Amin Rajput and members of senior management as well as staff in a group photo. KARACHI: Pak Cricket Team Captain Sarfaraz Ahmed receives key of BMWX1, which was given to him by JS Bank.