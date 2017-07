ISLAMABAD: Cotton prices in local markets have dropped sharply after announcement from All Pakistan Textile Mills Association (APTMA) that they are closing down their textile mills, reducing the demand. The prices dropped sharply by Rs 300 to Rs 6100 per maund, said chairman Cotton Ginners Forum, Ahsanulhaq from Rahim Yar Khan. Bearish trend is being witnessed in the cotton market since last two weeks and on average price of cotton has been declined by Rs 900 per maund, he said.–NNI