ISLAMABAD - 4G spectrum licence was handed over to the successful bidder, Jazz Pakistan, in a ceremony held at the Ministry of Finance on Friday.

Finance Minister Ishaq Dar and IT Minister Anusha Rahman formally handed over the 4G license to Jazz CEO Aamir Ibrahim. The newly awarded licence will enable Jazz to launch 4G Services in Pakistan, making Jazz the third 4G operator in the country. The successful bidder has submitted the entire license fee of $295 million.

On the occasion, Dar congratulated the IT minister and her team, Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA), Jazz and all other stakeholders, who worked hard for the successful completion of the auction process. He said that the auction has been conducted transparently in accordance with global best practices.

Dar highlighted the present government’s commitment to enhance digital inclusion in Pakistan. He said that the government has announced several incentives for the IT industry in the budget for FY2017-18 which the IT industry will start availing from July 2017 onwards.

Anusha also congratulated all concerned parties on the successful auction. She said that the Ministry of IT & Telecom has conducted three spectrum auctions in last three years, which is unprecedented. She appreciated the significant role played by Jazz in the telecom sector of Pakistan. She highlighted that, under the leadership of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, broadband penetration has increased phenomenally, and broadband penetration, which was less than 3 percent in 2013, has grown to more than 29 percent. She said that the new 4G licence awarded to Jazz will further enable provision of high-speed connectivity and the associated socio-economic benefits to the citizens of Pakistan.

The Jazz CEO extended his heartfelt felicitations to the government for three transparent and successful spectrum auctions within just three years and for undertaking key initiatives for expanding Pakistan’s overall digital ecosystem.

The IT & Telecom secretary, PTA chairman and senior officials of Ministry of IT & Telecom, Ministry of Finance, PTA, Frequency Allocation Board and Jazz were also present on the occasion.





