‘Pakistan can learn from French SMEs experience’

LYON (DNA): Ambassador of Pakistan to France Moin-ul-Haque on Friday said that Pakistan is on an upward growth trajectory since last four years and experiencing robust growth. He expressed these views during his meeting with Francois Turcas, President of Union of Regional Small and Medium Companies in Lyon. The Ambassador is on a three days (June 29 to July 1) visit to Lyon as a part of his outreach initiative to promote Pakistan in various important regions of France. The Ambassador invited Turcas to visit Pakistan and explore the immense possibilities of bilateral cooperation with the growing and vibrant small and medium enterprise (SME) sector of Pakistan. The Ambassador said, “France has a developed and successful model of Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs) and Pakistan can learn from French experience.” He said, “Pakistan can also learn from France the water conservation technique to overcome its water shortages.”

He said, “Pakistan has a big market of 200 million and over 40 French companies are pursuing successful business in Pakistan in diverse sectors.”

Turcas showed keen interest in business, trade and investment opportunities offered by Pakistan and promised to work with Pakistan Embassy to plan a visit of SME delegation to Pakistan to explore opportunities.

Meanwhile, the Ambassador has said that Pakistan attaches great importance to its bilateral relations with France.

He was talking to the Members of Franco Pakistan Association of Lyon during a reception given to the Ambassador by the Pakistan community living in Lyon.

The Ambassador said, “Pakistan considers France an important friend and partner.

Both the countries enjoy excellent relationship and efforts are under way to bring about quantum jump in existing level relationships.”

He noted with satisfaction that, “France has emerged third largest foreign direct investor in Pakistan whereas bilateral trade between the two countries in the outgoing year of 2016-17 has registered 16 percent increase.”

He said, “These are positive developments and we need to build on them by increasing the existing level of interactions among the business persons, traders, investors and students of the two countries.”

He said, “Pakistan community in Lyon is highly respected by the French authorities due to their hardworking nature, law abiding attitude and their gestures of love for the other communities living in France.”

The Ambassador also thanked the Franco Pakistan Association for their valuable assistance in setting up of Pakistani Pavilion in Multicultural village of Lyon during his three days stay in Lyon.

The Ambassador will inaugurate the Pakistani pavilion in Multicultural village setup by the town hall of Lyon and will hold meetings with the political and business leadership of the Lyon city which is the second biggest city of France.

Scientists develop technology for rice

sowing without water

MULTAN (APP): Punjab secretary agriculture Muhammad Mahmud said on Friday that Pakistani scientists have successfully developed a technology that will help farmers sow rice without water. Rice is sown with water in abundance in the field, however, the recent development would be helpful for the farming community facing water shortage problem. "Our scientists are among the world's best and they have achieved a milestone in a short span of time," said the secretary agriculture. Mahmud said: "Our scientists are Shaheen (falcon) of Iqbal." In this world of research, our scientists have made their presence felt, he added. The new development has put a new life in the agriculture sector, he added. Meanwhile, Agriculture Department has decided to launch an annual management programme with Rs 227.610 million to control fruit fly attack on mango, guava and citrus orchards. The project would cover 50,000-acre orchards area in Punjab including 20,000 acres of mango orchards, 26,500 acres of citrus orchards and 3,500-acre guava orchards.

The fruit fly stings fruit and lays eggs inside the fruit which later become worm and then fly. The new flies then start laying eggs for their next generation. Fruit fly reproduce at least 10-13 generations in Pakistan and it appears to be the major factor behind low fruit export.

ICCI urges envoys to play role in

promoting tourism potential of Pakistan

ISLAMABAD (APP): The Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) Friday called upon the Pakistani diplomats to play role in promoting tourism potential of Pakistan in their host countries as Pakistan has immense potential to attract tourists from around the world. President ICCI Khalid Iqbal Malik said that tourism creates plenty of jobs, alleviates poverty and contributes significantly to the economic development of a country. He said that Pakistan has places in Northern Areas, Azad Kashmir, Lahore, Moenjodaro, Thatta and in many other areas that are ranked one of the best in the world for tourism, but Pakistan is still unexplored for tourism due to which the country could not realize its full economic potential as yet, said a statement issued here. He said that tourism has emerged as a leading industry in the world with a global economic contribution of $7.6 trillion and global tourism revenue of $1.26 trillion in 2016.

He said tourism is contributing 10% of global GDP and 6% of the world's total exports, but unfortunately no serious efforts have been made in Pakistan so far to exploit its huge potential for the economic development of the country.

Khalid said that law and order situation in tourist destinations of Pakistan has improved significantly.

He urged that Pakistani diplomats in foreign countries should develop brochures and publicity material on tourist resorts of Pakistan for display in their missions and distribute them among key stakeholders in host countries for better marketing of Pakistan's tourism potential.

He suggested that government should give targets to Pakistani diplomats for promoting tourism in host countries and they should be made accountable for their performance on that account.

He said that tourism is the only industry that offers quickest return on investment as compared to other industries that take years in generating profits and government should give priority focus to develop its tourism sector.

He said that more than one billion international tourists are now travelling the world each year due to which the tourism has become a powerful force for poverty alleviation, jobs creation and sustainable as well as inclusive economic growth of a country.

Khalid Iqbal Malik appreciated the initiative of Pakistan's High Commission in Britain for promoting Pakistan's branding through London's iconic red double-decker buses under the theme of "Emerging Pakistan" as a part of celebrations for 70th Independence Anniversary of Pakistan.

He stressed that other Pakistani foreign missions should take similar initiatives to promote tourism and culture of Pakistan in their host countries that would help in attracting more tourists and accelerating the pace of economic development of the country.

LCCI, Pak HC in Australia agree to

enhance ties

LAHORE (Staff Reporter): Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry (LCCI) President Abdul Basit and Pakistan High Commissioner in Australia Naela Chauhan agreed to further cement trade and economic relations between both countries in a meeting held at Canberra on Friday. There was also a consensus to adopt new methodology to expedite the volume of two-way trade. Chauhan said that Pakistani Consulate in Australia would share available business opportunities and would pave way for joint ventures between the private sectors of the two countries. She said that private sector would have to play an important role to enhance existing trade volume that does not match the potential of the two countries. She appreciated the LCCI efforts to promote external trade of Pakistan and promised to extend beset cooperation to promote bilateral trade. The LCCI president said that Pakistani missions abroad should establish display centres and cultural centres to promote for Pakistani products and culture.

These measures would help Pakistani products to get due share in the global market and would also attract foreigners towards Pakistan. Basit said that the size of global market for Halal products is estimated $3 trillion. Pakistan is a natural base for Halal products, he added.

“If we could acquire 10pc share in its trade then we can easily enhance our exports by more than two times. He said that Pakistan and Australia have been steady trading partners. With regard to major exporting countries of Pakistan, Australia takes 26th position. Similarly, Australia comes at 16th rank among the top importing countries to Pakistan, he added.

“We are concerned about the comparatively low level of exports to Australia which results in unfavourable trade balance”, the LCCI president said. He said that our embassies or high commissions along with their subsidiary consulate offices have certain role to play to facilitate the business community of Pakistan who are very eager to develop trade relations with their counterparts in major economies. He said, “Any trade related information sharing with the chambers of commerce in Pakistan by the respective commercial sections of our embassies/high commissions can provide a lead to grab the possible business opportunities.”