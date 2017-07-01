LAHORE - Crack down of Punjab Food Authority (PFA) is on its way against manufacturers of substandard and adulterated edibles to ensure better health and providing standard food to the people.

While dealing a severe blow to the heinous act of adulteration mafia, Punjab Food Authority has captured 37000 liters of fake juice by exposing the business of false juice manufacturing. PFA Director Operations Rafia Haider revealed that fake juices of renowned brands were being prepared by locking the house from outside. 8000 liters of manufactured juice from Factory-1, 11000 from Factory-2 and raw material of 18000 liters were captured. By adding further, she told that two factories were working simultaneously to ensure maximum production. Moreover, all juices were being made of chemicals and expired flavours. Even, there were no signs of fruits in both of the factories. By seizing the supply records, investigations has been directed while sealing the units and filing the case against owners.