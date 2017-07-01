KARACHI - The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Friday announced that it had become the first self-listed capital market in South Asia.

The PSX completed the process of enlisting on the exchange a day earlier, on June 29, Equity market Chief Executive Officer Haroon Askari said during an event held to announce the development at the exchange in Karachi.

Prior to the announcement, 40 percent PSX shares had already been distributed to the original owners of the bourse - the 200 strong stockbroker fraternities. As many as 30 percent shares have been sold to a Chinese consortium comprising three Chinese exchanges — China Financial Futures Exchange Company Limited (lead bidder), Shanghai Stock Exchange and Shenzhen Stock Exchange. Two local financial institutions - the Pak-China Investment Company Limited and Habib Bank Limited - have been sold a 5 percent share each. The PSX recently sold 20 percent shares of the bourse to the public in an Initial Public Offering.

Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) Chairman Muhammad Zafarul Haq Hijazi, in a statement read out over video link, said that he was proud of the PSX for acquiring the status of the first self-listed stock market in the region. "My vision is to make Pakistan an investment hub. I hope all stakeholders will work jointly to ensure progress and development of the country and PSX," he added.

Sindh Governor Muhammad Zubair, who was also present at the event, was also of the opinion that foreign investors should be permitted to invest in PSX shares. He recalled that the stock exchange had been quite resilient despite Karachi's historically grim security situation. "The market used to climb 300 points despite 20 killings in one day. It used to move upwards even on a day when the entire city was facing curfew," he added.





OUR STAFF REPORTER