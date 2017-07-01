KARACHI - Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) closed lower on Friday despite increased trading activity, as its positive streak over three sessions finally came to an end. The benchmark 100-share index shed 146.56 points and closed at 46,565.29 points.

The stock market maintained its volatility with a brief positive open followed by a substantial drop of over 180 points. It continued to fluctuate in the red and green zones, touching a high of 46,825 points, brokers said. Index names saw partially improved activity on reported rebalancing by foreign institutional investors while select sideboard stocks also saw a surge in volumes on possible window-dressing at the end of the fiscal year, said a leading brokerage in its report.

Overall volume increased to 235m shares as compared to 187m shares of the previous day, while traded value declined by Rs9.3bn. K-Electric emerged as volume leader with 29.7m shares trade, while NIB Bank with 23m shares and Engro Polymer with 118m shares were in spotlight in the session.

Top gainers were Philip Morris whose share increased to (Rs130.00) to close at Rs2866.00 while Pak Tobacco share increased to (Rs79.00) to close at Rs1695.00. Top losers were Nestle Pak whose share decreased to (Rs200.00) to close at Rs10200.00 and Sanofi-Aventis whose share decreased to (Rs59.67) to close at Rs1776.66.

