PR LAHORE - The Wapda workers have lauded Wapda Chairman Lt General (R) Muzzamal Hussain and Wapda Authority for sanctioning one month pay as bonus on the eve of Eidul Fitr.

These delegation of All Pakistan Wapda Hydro Electric Workers Union CBA expressed theses views in a meeting with the Wapda chairman held at Wapda House. The delegation was comprised Veteran Trade Union Leader Khurshid Ahmed, Muhammad Ayub, Malik Muhammad Arshad Awan, Rana Muhammad Akram, Amanullah Khan, Osama Tariq and Raqeeb Shah.

They also expressed gratitude for providing free education facilities to the children of Wapda employees by upgrading schools and colleges established at Tarbela, Mangla Dams and Gazi Brotha Project. The workers also lauded the decision of Wapda Authority for establishing medical and engineering university.

The Wapda employees vowed to make every effort to raise productivity of the national Institution of Wapda to meet basic needs of the nation by providing cheaper hydel power generation and providing water resources for agriculture and other needs.

On the occasion, the Wapda chairman assured the workers that Wapda Authority would continue to make efforts for the promotion of the welfare of Wapda employees since they perform their official duties in the far flung areas at water dams and hydel power station and other projects.

He advised the workers to treat their work as service to the nation and should continue to raise its efficiency and their skill and knowledge in order to meet the expectation of the nation. He congratulated the representatives of the union for securing 103,352 votes in the recent nation-wide referendum held under the aegis of National Industrial Relations Commission of Pakistan.