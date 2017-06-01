LAHORE - The All Pakistan Textile Mills Association (Aptma) Chairman Aamir Fayyaz has demanded practical measures to steer the textile industry out of crisis and rejected the federal budget by terming it anti-industry.

While addressing a post-budget press conference at the Aptma Punjab office on Wednesday, he said the Rs180 billion export-led growth package for textile industry was merely an eyewash, as only an amount of Rs1 billion has been released so far and the government has budgeted another Rs4 billion only for the next financial year. The export growth package envisaged a payment of Rs billion to exporters over a period of 18 months at the rate of Rs10 billion per month.

He said uncertainty was causing panic amongst exporters and prospective investors. Furthermore, he lamented that the government has re-imposed customs duty and sales tax on import of cotton just four months after the announcement of the package. The government should clear the situation immediately and honour it’s commitment of supporting industry, he stressed.

The Aptma chairman also criticised the government for delaying clearance of sales tax refunds to the industry causing a major liquidity crunch. “The total amount of stuck up refund claims of the textile industry has reached to Rs100 billion with no clue as to when the FBR would pay back these stuck up refunds?” he questioned. He said an immediate payment of refunds is needed to revive industry viability and warned of more closure of mills if refund claims are delayed further. He said the industry is not in a position to wait until August 14 for clearance of refund dues and any further delay would prove a death warrant to the industry.

On the energy cost, he said the textile industry has been advocating for supply of electricity at a tariff of Rs7 per kilowatt hour.

The government has failed to respond to this call, showing total apathy towards bringing down high cost of doing business and make the industry regionally competitive.

He said the trade deficit is likely to surge to $31 billion, as imports are projected to close at $51 billion as against estimated exports of $20 billion. He said the remittances are also likely to register a decline to $18.7 billion from $19.7 billion in corresponding period.