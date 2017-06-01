KARACHI - Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) President Shamim Ahmed Firpo has expressed deep concern over frequent power failures and prolong loadshedding being suffered by the citizens of Karachi since commencement of Ramazan.

He urged the authorities at federal and provincial levels to take strictest action against K-Electric which has failed miserably to provide any relief to the perturbed citizens of the city. He said “We don’t see any resolve on part of K-Electric towards improving its power distribution network and it was also a matter of concern that the Ministry of Water and Power appears helpless in dealing with the loadshedding issue which is being suffered not just by Karachi but also by many other cities across Pakistan.”

Referring to K-Electric’s tall claims pertaining to no loadshedding in any part of Karachi during Sehri and Iftar timings, the KCCI president said that Karachiites continue to suffer badly not only during Sehri & Iftar timings but the electricity supply remains suspended for hours, which clearly indicates the sheer inefficiencies of K-Electric.

It is a matter of grave concern that K-Electric, which has become a profit-making organisation, was earning profits of up to billions of rupees each year but not investing substantial funds on improving its infrastructure. In fact, the utility service provider resorted to numerous cost-cutting measures, particularly switching from cooper to aluminium wires which was the basic reason for so many cable faults occurring simultaneously all over the city, he noted, adding that as a result, the citizens of Karachi are plunged into darkness for hours whereas the management of K-Electric is trying its level best to somehow get away from the situation by giving lame excuses.

The KCCI president said that frequent loadshedding or power failures at some of the busiest and densely populated areas have resulted in intensifying the hardships for the people and their families who are compelled to spend their days and nights without electricity and water which is highly unfair and unacceptable particularly at a time when most of the people are fasting.

“Many businessmen and shopkeepers, who are aggressively preparing themselves for the forthcoming bullish shopping season before Eidul Fitr, are also too concerned over the situation and have been approaching Karachi chamber to seek assistance”, Firpo said, adding that power supply to industrial areas also remains suspended for around 10 to 12 hours, causing severe financial and production losses.

He was of the opinion that apart from different parts of the province, protests have also erupted in many areas of Karachi and Hyderabad over loadshedding and frequent power failures that added to pubic woes during the holy month of Ramazan amidst an ever-rising temperature. If the power supply situation remains the same, it may result in creating a more serious law and order situation in Karachi; therefore, the decision makers in Islamabad and also in the Sindh government must realise the gravity of situation and strictly order K-Electric to immediately take steps to ensure uninterrupted power supply in every nook and corner of Karachi, he added.

He said that it was not necessary to take remedial measures only when people start losing their lives which had actually happened in June 2015 when dozens of people were killed in Karachi and Sindh because of lethal heatstroke. K-Electric should act responsibly this time as any negligence on part of K-Electric may once again result in loss of many precious lives, he added.