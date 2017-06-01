MULTAN - The Mango Research Institute (MRI) has started registration of mango growers for timely delivery of advisory through Short Message Services (SMS).

Director Mango Research Institute (MRI) Dr Hameedullah, while talking to APP here on Wednesday informed that initially 4000 mango growers would be registered for the service. He said the department would install SMS-caster in system within next two to three days.

Climate change is affecting mango orchards. However, the department is also carrying out research work to reduce threat of climate change on orchards, Dr Hameedullah stated and added that the SMS, containing proper advisory, would be delivered periodically to facilitate the growers. There are nearly 20,000 mango growers in the district and the range of short message service would be enhanced further in future, he said.