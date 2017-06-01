ISLAMABAD - Taking notice of the woes of the Karachiites, caused by frequent tripping and prolonged loadshedding, the Nepra has decided to depute a team to monitor and verify the outages in different areas of Karachi, current generation capacity of K-Electric, its utilisation, frequency of tripping of generating plants and transmission/distribution networks.

The team will also verify the implementation of investment plan of K-Electric for improvement of transmission and distribution systems, said the Nepra spokesperson here on Wednesday. He said that in compliance of the decision of the Sindh High Court Karachi dated May 29, 2017 and considering the complaints of general public and media reports regarding frequent tripping and prolonged loadshedding in Karachi, the authority has taken action to evaluate the performance of K-Electric in wake of recent events and implementation of earlier directions of the authority given in the Order dated March 25, 2016 and NEPRA performance standards.

The power crisis in Karachi has worsened since the start of Ramazan and Karachiites have suffered prolong loadshedding and tripping. As per the K-Electric stance, the power supply in Karachi was affected due to the tripping of an Extra High Tension (EHT) line due to extraordinary humidity levels in Karachi.

Giving the details, the Nepra spokesperson said that earlier in June 2015, the authority took cognizance of adversity of circumstances leading to extended loadshedding, system failure and power supply breakdown in the service territory of K-Electric and constituted a fact finding committee to collect data and information and submit report on the aforementioned failures.

Based on the recommendation of the committee, the authority issued a show cause notice to K-Electric under Section 28 & 29 of the Nepra Act for violation of terms and conditions of its licenses, rules and regulations framed under Nepra Act. After giving an opportunity of hearing to K-Electric, the authority passed an order in the matter on March 25, 2016 and imposed a fine of Rs5 million on K-Electric for failure to provide uninterrupted power supply to its consumers on non-discriminatory basis and not to restore the system within the prescribed timelines.

Further a fine of Rs5 million was imposed on K-Electric for underutilisation of its power plants. K-Electric was directed to take immediate measures to provide electric power to all the consumers without any discrimination, increase its generation capacity and improve transmission and distribution system in accordance with the investment plans submitted by it within the time lines. In 2016, the authority also initiated the proceedings against K-Electric on the similar lines to protect the interests of consumers and ensure compliance with prudent utility practices and performance standards under the Nepra Act.

K-Electric is a company engaged in the functions of generation, distribution and transmission of electric power. Being the licensee under the Nepra Act, K-Electric is bound to provide reliable and uninterrupted electric power services to all its consumers within its service territory. Considering the recent media reports regarding unplanned extended hours of loadshedding and tripping, the authority has decided to verify the implementation status of directions of the authority communicated through its abovementioned Order dated March 25, 2016 and to verify the implementation of performance standards by K-Electric.

For that purpose, the authority has decided to nominate the team of its professionals who shall monitor and verify the loadshedding in different areas of Karachi especially during Sehr & Iftar, current generation capacity of K-Electric and its utilisation, frequency of tripping of generating plants and transmission/distribution networks and implementation of investment plan for improvement of transmission and distribution systems. The team shall collect data from K-Electric, visit generation and distribution facilities of K-Electric, get feedback from consumers of K-Electric and submit report to the authority to proceed further in accordance with the law.