PBIF for stronger Pak-US economic ties

ISLAMABAD (INP): President Pakistan Businessmen and Intellectuals Forum (PBIF Mian Zahid Hussain on Wednesday said Pakistan and US should increase cooperation in all the sectors of the economy. Local business community wants more strengthened economic relationship with United States which remains the biggest trade partner of Pakistan and a principal export destination, he said. Mian Zahid Hussain said that US is biggest trade partner of Pakistan but there is space available to grow and increase trade and business among both the countries. Both the countries should consider trade and economic relationship as important as security relations as the political climate and economic landscape in Pakistan was stable, he added. The business leader said that we should step into investment treaties and other related tools to proceed further on economic and trade related matters. Foreign businessmen should look at the brighter sides of Pakistan where environment has improved for investment and business while economic relations in the region are being improved, he added.

He noted that PML-N led government is strong supporter of regional trade integration and connectivity in the region and completion of economic corridor will boost connectivity to unprecedented levels.

CPEC is a flagship project of One Belt One Road initiative which is set to change the fate of world and that of Pakistan as so far 68 countries have decided to participate in the project, he informed.

Mian Zahid said that US can also invest in many untapped sectors including agricultural sector and agro based in industry which can offer good returns.

Seafood exports increase by 17.08pc

ISLAMABAD (NNI): The exports of fish and fish preparations from the country witnessed increase of 17.08 percent during the first ten months of the current fiscal year as compared to the corresponding period of last year. The fish exports during July-April (2016-17) were recorded at $316.926 million as compared to the exports of $270.69 million during July-April (2015-16), according to the data of Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS). In terms of quantity, the exports of fish and fish preparations increased by 14.28 percent during the period under review by going up from trade of 105,349 metric ton last year to 120,388 metric ton. It is pertinent to mention here that the overall food exports during the period under review witnessed negative growth of 8.57 percent. The overall food exports during the current fiscal year were recorded at $3,076 million as compared to the exports of $3,365 million last year, the PBS data revealed. Meanwhile, on year-on-year basis, the fish exports during April 2017 increased by 32.72 percent as compared to the exports of the same month of last year.

The fish exports during April 2017 were recorded at $40.660 million as compared to the exports of $30.661 million.

On month-on-month basis, the fish exports increased by 11.49 percent during April 2017 when compared to the exports of $36.471 million during March 2017, according to the PBS Data.

The country’s overall merchandise exports witnessed decline of 2.29 percent during the first ten months of the year as compared to the same period of last year.

The merchandise exports during the current fiscal year were recorded at $16.918 billion as compared to the exports of $17.314 billion last year.

During the period under review, the country’s imports increased by 19.88 percent by growing from $36.265 billion last year to $43.473 billion this year.

Based on the figures, the overall trade deficit during the first ten months of the year increased by 40.12 percent.

The trade deficit during the first ten months of the current year was recorded at $26.555 billion compared to $18.951 billion, showing an increase of 40.12 percent. NNI

Ministry to spend Rs 554.291 million to

expedite natural resources' exploration

ISLAMABAD (APP): Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Resources would spend Rs 554.291m, under the PSDP 2017-18, to execute four ongoing and two new projects to step up exploration activities of natural resources for achieving self-reliance in the energy sector. According to the PSDP, Rs 415.807 have been earmarked to acquire four drilling rigs and their accessories for the Geological Survey of Pakistan. While Rs 37.977m would be spent on appraisal of newly discovered coal resources in Badin and its adjoining areas of Southern Sindh. The funds amounting to Rs 8.992m would be utilized in exploration and evaluation of metallic and minerals in Bela and Uthal areas of district Lasbella, Balochistan. Similarly, Rs 3.492m have been reserved for exploration of Tertiary Coal in the Central Salt Range of Punjab. Whereas, an amount of Rs 88.023m has been proposed for two new unapproved schemes for coal exploration and evaluation in Nosham and Bahlol Areas of Balochistan, and underground water survey in Quetta.

The total estimated cost of the two new projects is Rs 190.033 million.

Currently, the country is facing a huge gap between demand and supply of energy, its total gas production is around four billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) against the demand of 8 bcfd of gas. The oil production stands around at 10,000 barrels per day, while its requirement is seven to eight times higher than the production.

PEC exempted construction firms from

hiring services of apprentice engineers

LAHORE (Staff Reporter): Pakistan Engineering Council (PEC), realizing the issues being faced by construction companies because of the condition of employing apprentice engineers, has exempted the construction companies in categories from C-2 to C-6 from hiring the services of apprentice engineers. Exemption was given in the Governing Body meeting of the Pakistan Engineering Council, after a long struggle by the Construction Association of Pakistan (CAP), held recently which reviewed the issue being faced by the construction industry due to the condition and its financial impact on companies. The governing body meeting approved to give exemption to C-2 to C-6 categories construction companies. Chairman CAP Engr Sikandar Hayat Khattak has congratulated the Association members. He said that the PEC Governing Body has also approved that the companies in C-A category would hire 3 engineers, C-B will hire 2 engineers and C-1 Category Company will acquire services of only one engineer.

On the issue of demand of higher salaries, CAP chairman said that the Apprentice Engineers salary will be Rs.20, 000 per Month. If any engineer demands higher, that may be reported to Chairman PEC with the name and PEC number for taking necessary action, he added.

“If any constructor doesn’t find apprentice engineers in the market, he may write to the PEC about their projects and demand the Apprentice Engineers for appointment and inform CAP office for facilitation,” he added.