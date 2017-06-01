LAHORE (PR) - Apropos to the news story titled “Prolonged power breakdowns continue to hit rural areas” published in daily The Nation wherein the power situation data as reflected in the news item was quoted by NTDC Official.

The NTDC spokesman has clarified that no official of NTDC has shared such information, since the power shortfall figures are being shared by spokesman of Ministry of Water and Power centrally. It is pertinent to note that all print and electronic media is receiving such information/data from Ministry of Water and Power on daily basis.