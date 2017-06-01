ISLAMABAD - Before MSCI Inc upgrades the country to emerging market status, $500 million of Pakistani stocks may be purchased, Bloomberg reported. According to EFG-Hermes Holdings SAE, Pakistani stocks will be so popular for foreign funds that the stock market will attract resources much more than before MSCI Inc upgrades the country to emerging market status. Ali Khalpey from an investment bank in Cairo says that there may be $500 million of entry to the country's stocks on May 31. “If we compare this with previous years, Pakistan received $532 million of investments totally in 2010.