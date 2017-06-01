LAHORE - Residents of a part of provincial metropolis are living without electricity for the last three days due to fault in transformer of their area.

The residents of Lesco sub division Nawankot, Gulshan-e-Ravi, Nonarian, Toba Masjid, street no 5 and 6 and New Shalimar Colony have been suffering from continuous electricity breakdowns while the concerned Lesco sub division officials are doing nothing for smooth power supply to the area.

Imran Javed Qureshi, an affectee of this area, told The Nation that transformer of Nonarian Chowk which links power supply to a major portion of New Shalimar Colony, was damaged three days ago. The affectees applied for new transformer but the Lesco officials instead of removing the fault permanently by replacing with new transformer, removed the faults temporarily installing the out-dated and week transformer. Resultantly, the power supply is restored just for half an hour and was disconnected for the next 12-15 hours constantly.

“We are without light for last three days. The power remained shut on Tuesday from 12 noon to 2am at night. It was restored for half an hour and after that our supply was again disconnected for the last 18 hours on Wednesday,” Imran Javed said. “We have approached the SDO Umer Naseer for replacement of transformer but he is not cooperating. People say new transformer cannot be replaced without payment to Lesco officials,” he claimed.

The Nation contacted SDO Umer Naseer on his mobile number and sent him a text message for his view on the issue but he did not reply. It is to be noted that Minister of State for Water and Power Abid Sher Ali, during a press conference on May 9 which was also attended by the Lesco chief Wajid Ali Kazmi, had claimed that special arrangements have been made to control electricity fluctuation and tripping, as more than 600 trolley transformers will be available to cope with constraints in power transmission in Lesco jurisdiction during Ramazan.

He also claimed that the 12-member task force will monitor the loadshedding positions in every circle while complaint cells will also be established. The government is vigorously executing hydel, gas and coal projects to overcome energy shortage in the country. The minister had said there will be no loadshedding during Saher and Iftar timings in Ramazan-ul-Mubarak. He said the transmission lines of the Lahore Electric Supply Company (Lesco) have been upgraded, as 274km long new transmission lines have been laid down, which would be capable of transmitting 2,310MVA additional electricity.

Moreover, 29 new grid stations have been set up in Lesco jurisdiction while 65 grid stations were upgraded from 66kv to 100kv, but in spite of all home work in Lesco jurisdiction, an area of Punjab provincial capital, remains in darkness for the last three days and no one in Lesco is ready to take responsibility.