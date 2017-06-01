Pakistan stocks fell nearly four per cent on Thursday, posting their biggest single-day drop since August 2015, hurt by unexpected foreign portfolio outflows, dealers said.

The benchmark 100-share index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange closed 3.58 per cent, or 1,810.76 points, lower at 48,780.81, marking its sixth straight session of decline. The index has shed 7.7 per cent in the six sessions through Thursday.

"Contrary to investors' expectation after re-inclusion into the Emerging Market Index from June 2017, the market witnessed foreign portfolio outflows instead of inflows," said Muhammad Rizwan, head of market at Topline Securities Private Ltd.

The market is expected to be lackluster in the coming days in the absence of any trigger, he said, adding that: "budget is over, only politics is left."