ISLAMABAD - The auditor general of Pakistan has said that increased bilateral cooperation among members of the Asian Organisation of Supreme Auditing Institutions (ASOSAI) and International Organisation of Supreme Auditing Institutions (INTOSAI) is likely to enhance Pakistan’s image and will help in building capacity of Auditor General’s Department.

Auditor General of Pakistan Rana Assad Amin expressed these views while signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the Department of Auditor General of Pakistan and National Audit Office of People’s Republic of China.

The AGP said that the MoU was aimed at promoting cooperation between the two Supreme Audit Institutions to develop, strengthen and facilitate their institutional capacities to conduct their national audit mandates in line with the standards and procedures of the International Organisation of Supreme Auditing Institutions (INTOSAI), Asian Organisation of Supreme Auditing Institutions (ASOSAI) and their respective regulatory frameworks.

The general objective of the cooperation is for both SAIs to contribute to good governance and an efficient public administration in Pakistan and China and collaborate in sharing experiences that will contribute to institutional development of the two SAIs as a way of enhancing transparency, accountability and good governance in the management of public funds in both countries, he added.

Auditor General of China National Audit Office Liu Jiayi said that since it’s founding CNAO had established friendly and cooperative relations and maintained close exchanges in various forms in the field of government auditing with more than 150 countries. CNAO signed bilateral agreement of cooperation with 32 supreme audit institutions worldwide, he added.

The collaboration between two SAIs will be characterised by a holistic approach to solidifying audit capacity in the public sector, as well as strengthening the proficiency of basic audit methodology in general and the development of well-functioning support services which are pre-requisites for high quality audits, said Liu Jiayi.

Liu said that the visit of auditor general of Pakistan will also operationalise the MoU by providing an opportunity to discuss conduct of parallel audits, cooperative audits between the two countries and discuss training opportunities besides other matters.

Before signing the MoU, the two auditors general held meeting in which officers from the AGP’s office and CNAO participated. During the meeting, the participants mentioned brotherly relations between the two countries with a resolve to sustain and further develop these relations. Auditor General of Pakistan Rana Assad Amin briefly informed the participants of meeting about the reforms undertaken in the Department of Auditor General of Pakistan, which were appreciated by the Auditor General of CNAO.