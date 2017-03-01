UBL committed to service excellence

KARACHI (PR): UBL, Pakistan’s Best Bank 2016, actively participated in an interactive session on Service Excellence with Ron Kaufman, the world’s leading expert in service partnerships and customer focus. Entitled “Uplifting Service,” this session was held recently in Karachi with the objective of motivating participants to build an uplifting service culture for sustainable competitive advantage. With “Customer First” as one of its values, this session was a perfect fit for UBL to lead and participate in.

More than 200 delegates from a cross-section of industries were in attendance at this day-long event. Ron Kaufman is one of the world’s most sought-after educators, consultants and thought leaders in achieving superior service and uplifting service cultures. He delivers powerful insights and global best practices enabling organizations to gain a sustainable advantage through service.

During his opening remarks at the Convention, Wajahat Husain, President & CEO UBL said, “At UBL, we are acutely aware of the importance of service excellence to our business. Customers are at the heart of our Corporate Philosophy. We are here to serve and exceed their expectations, thereby gaining their trust”. He added, “Service is the single most important aspect that drives the success of a business. We must all, within our respective spheres of influence, ensure that this very crucial and critical facet of business be given its due importance.”

Karandaaz-partnered LUMS Startup Weekend concludes

ISLAMABAD (PR): Country’s largest entrepreneurial festival ‘LUMS Startup Weekend’, a collaboration of Karandaaz Pakistan and Lahore University of Management Sciences (LUMS), concluded on Tuesday with the NFC payment solution ‘Paycard’ winning the competition. The event was in line with Karandaaz Pakistan’s mission to foster financial and digital inclusion in the country as it brought together scores of aspiring entrepreneurs and mentors working together to revitalise Pakistan’s startup landscape.

The 8th edition of the Startup Weekend hosted at LUMS invited startup pitches from young and promising entrepreneurs from across Pakistan.

Out of over 60 pitches presented on the first day, 11 ideas were shortlisted for the final showdown on the last day of the three-day event. The shortlisted teams were given 70 hours to materialise their ideas and make their final products market-ready with the help of assigned mentors. As opposed to one minute on the first pitch, the teams were given five minutes each to demo their final startup ideas and were trained in tackling market and finance related questions from the expert jury.

Huawei P10 launched

LAHORE (PR): To kick off Mobile World Congress 2017, Huawei Consumer Business Group launched the new HUAWEI P10 and HUAWEI P10 Plus. The highly-anticipated additions to the P series feature a combination of beautiful hardware and the latest advances in software technology. Additionally, the new smartphones feature striking new colours and finishes, and introduce new Leica front and back cameras with cutting-edge portrait features to make every shot a cover shot.

Commenting on the launch, Richard Yu, CEO of Huawei Consumer Business Group, said “As culture and technology continue to intersect in every aspect of our world, we want to deliver new products and experiences that ultimately improve and enhance life. Our impressive new HUAWEI P10 and HUAWEI P10 Plus weave together the exceptional imaging capabilities of Leica and our stand-out design and hardware innovations to bring users a powerful device experience.”

The HUAWEI P10 and HUAWEI P10 Plus, to be launched soon in the Pakistan, are a demonstration of Huawei’s continued commitment to setting new performance standards and inspiring creative expression.