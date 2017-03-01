LAHORE: Owing to the decreased prices of gold in the International market, a lowering trend in price has also been observed in local market.

According to details, the price of gold in the international market was lowered down to $ 1256 per ounce and that is why, a change in price of gold was also observed in the local market.

At the local market, the price of gold lowered down by Rs 100 per tola as the new price was observed to be Rs 51,300.

Moreover, the price of 10 gm gold lowered down by Rs 85. The new price of 10 gm gold was observed to be Rs 43,971 per 10 gm at the local market.