LAHORE - Minister of State for Water and Power Chaudhry Abid Sher Ali and Member of National Assembly Chaudhry Tahir Bashir Cheema on Tuesday inaugurated the 220kV grid station at Chishtian near Bahawalnagar.

Speaking on the occasion, the minister said that the government is committed to eliminate load shedding from the country. Power projects of over 10,000MW capacity are being completed on fast track. 220 kV grid station Chishtian along with 88km transmission line has been constructed by National Transmission and Despatch Company Ltd. (NTDC) with the cost of Rs2633 million, he added. He appreciated the NTDC management, engineers and staff for timely completion of the project and said that the grid station will end forced load shedding, improve voltage level and minimise tripping, which was being faced due to overloading of the system. Resultantly, power supply for the people of Chishtian, Bahawalnagar, Hasilpur, Noor Sar, Haroonabad, Dhahranwala and Fortabbas will be improved in urban and rural areas, he added.

He said the ministry and DISCOs have overcome 90 percent system constraints and maximum relief will be provided to consumers during the holy month of Ramadan. He announced that there will be no load shedding across the country on the day of Pakistan Super League (PSL) final match being held at Lahore. He also assured the locals for creation of new subdivisions in MEPCO offices to ease their problems related to electricity.

While giving the details of NTDC projects, NTDC GSC General Manager Wajahat Saeed Rana said that 220kV grid station Chishtian will provide power to six 132kV grid stations of MEPCO for subsequent distribution to feeders. He said that NTDC is completing its projects on war footing to connect 50 power plants with national grid. Presently, 37 projects of grid stations and transmission lines are under different stages of completion. NTDC has recently connected 1,320MW coal fired power plant and 1,230MW RLNG Bhikki Power Plant. Whereas, transmission line for 230MW Haveli Bahadur Shah will be connected soon since its transmission line has already been completed. 90 percent construction work of 500kV Neelum Jhelum Transmission Line has also been completed. To evacuate power from under construction power plants with 4,000MW capacity, the work on 660kV HVDC transmission line from Matiari to Lahore will be started soon. He said in the jurisdiction of its projects, NTDC will help deserving and poor students for their education under its CSR initiatives.

The GSC GM further said that NTDC has been given task to construct huge infrastructure of the network and NTDC management, engineers and staff are fully committed to complete these project well before time so that the menace of load shedding can be eliminated in the line commitment made by the government.