LAHORE - The Nespak Board has approved its annual budget of over Rs8 billion for the year 2016-17, announcing the profit of more than Rs1.8 billion for period ending June 30, 2016 during 142th meeting of the Board of Directors (BoD) and 45th Annual General Meeting, chaired by Younas Dhaga, Ministry of Water and Power Secretary and Nespak BoD Chairman. During the meeting, Nespak Managing Director Amjad A Khan placed the agenda before the BoD. During the meeting, the salaries of the professional staff of NESPAK from Grade 8(b) to above were enhanced with effect from July 1, 2016 and a bonus equal to two months’ basic salary was approved for all Nespak employees.

It is worth mentioning that during the year 2015-16, Nespak made record growth and broke all previous records of business acquisition and profit. The Nespak MD has stressed upon all the employees to keep up hard work for bringing good name to Nespak and the country and assured that in return the management will undertake all the efforts required for their welfare.