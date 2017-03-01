ISLAMABAD: - Pakistanis have imported at least 35,000 cars in first seven months of ongoing fiscal year. Surprisingly, upsurge in imports of vehicles has been witnessed in presence of unfavorable and unsuitable auto policy, private news channel reported. Motor Dealer Association Chairman Shahzad stated that instead of manufacturers, vehicle assemblers are entering Pakistan’s thriving market and these assemblers pose no immediate threat to local importers.–APP
Pakistanis import 35,000 cars in 7 months
comments powered by Disqus