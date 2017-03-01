ISLAMABAD - The Senate Standing Committee on Finance and Revenue, presided over by Senator Saleem Mandviwala, has approved “The Public Private Partnership Authority Bill, 2016” with certain amendments.

The bill was passed by National Assembly to provide regulatory and enabling environment for private participation in provision of public infrastructure and related services through fair and transparent procurement.

During the meeting, however, the committee deferred further consideration on “The Limited Liability Partnership Bill, 2017” as it sought detailed view point of the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) on the bill in its next meeting.

Ministry of Finance and higher authorities of State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) also briefed the committee on the re-payments against foreign debt since June, 2013 to January, 2017. The committee expressed its satisfaction on the reply of the authorities concerned.

The meeting was attended by Senators Ayesha Raza Farooq, Kamil Ali Agha, Osman Saifullah Khan, Muhammad Mohsin Khan Leghari and Saud Majeed besides senior officers of the Ministry of Finance and SBP.