ISLAMABAD (PR): Uzbekistan Deputy Prime Minister Ulugbek Rozukulov held a meeting with Bahria Town Chairman Malik Riaz Hussain at the Uzbek Embassy in Islamabad, said a press release on Tuesday.

The objective of this meeting was to strengthen the time-tested bilateral relations between the two countries by exploring new avenues of business and trade. On the occasion, Hussain briefed the deputy prime minister on the business conditions and economic potential of Pakistan, which makes it the most desired destination for investment.

The deputy prime minister appreciated the faith of Hussain in Pakistan’s economy and his love for the homeland. On the occasion, Hussain and the deputy prime minister signed an MoU to strengthen business and trade ties by exploring new avenues of investment between the two countries.

The Bahria Town team gave a detailed briefing to the deputy prime minister and the business delegates accompanying him on Bahria Town Pakistan. The team presented an overview of the functional and developing residential, business, leisure, health and hospitality projects of Bahria Town.

Rozukulov showed particular interest in the under-construction Bahria Town Iconic Tower in Bahria Town Karachi and Saudi German Hospitals Group in Bahria Town Lahore, Islamabad and Karachi.

Speaking on the occasion, Hussain maintained that Bahria Town’s epoch-making residential and business projects were a reflection of Pakistan’s economic prosperity and prospects.

At the end of the meeting, Hussain thanked Ulugbek and the business delegates for visiting Pakistan. The deputy prime minister extended an invitation to Hussain to visit Uzbekistan.

Bharia Town Pakistan has recently signed Pakistan’s largest private international healthcare agreement with Saudi-German Hospitals Group Dubai. Negotiations between Bahria Town and other international brands in various sectors are also ongoing, which is a reflection of the confidence these brands have in Bahria Town and Pakistan.