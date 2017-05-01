Wapda begins free transport service for Dasu Dam affectees

ISLAMABAD (APP): The Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA) launched free of cost air-conditioned transport service for the people affected by Dasu Hydropower Project in Kohistan District of KP. According to a press release, the service has been provided to the local populace as part of WAPDA's corporate social responsibility, as directed by WAPDA Chairman Lt Gen Muzammil Hussain (r) during his visit to the project on Feb 20. WAPDA General Manager/ Project Director Javed Akhtar and Kohistan Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Asif along with the local notables inaugurated the transport service. A 17-seater air-conditioned van has started plying on a 15-kilometer long route on Karakoram High Way (KKH) from Dasu bridge to Kaigah bridge, facilitating students and other people of the area. It is worth mentioning here that WAPDA, in addition to compensating the affectees of Dasu Hydropower Project for their land and assets, has also allocated huge amount of billions of rupees for uplift schemes in the project area.

including communication infrastructure, livelihood support, area development and improvement in education, electric power and public health sectors, etc.

The 4320 MW-Dasu Hydropower Project is being implemented by WAPDA in two stages of 2160 MW each on River Indus, upstream of Dasu Town in Kohistan District.

The project is of immense importance not only for the country but also for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province, as this project will strengthen the national economy by supplying low-cost hydel electricity to the grid besides adding a new chapter of socio-economic development in the remote and backward areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

SCCI chief calls for creation of export

promotion councils

SIALKOT (APP): President of Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) Majid Raza Bhutta has urged the government to take steps for setting up sector specific Export Promotion Councils in the country. The proposed councils should be established to enhance exports and these councils should work under Commerce Ministry for the betterment of export industry, he added. Talking to journalists here, he said that keeping in view fast changing business trends globally a new concept of Shared Showrooms has been introduced in various countries. He suggested that shared showrooms and display centres in potential markets should be set up for providing opportunities to exporters to showcase their products with proper marketing facilities. The shared showrooms offer solution to the issue of high cost of maintaining an individual showroom in a foreign country and difficulty to administer it from another country, he said.

Majid said that Shared Showrooms is the cheapest way to always have samples available for the demonstration in another country with the facility of trained staff to market the products to the buyers visiting facility.

The SCCI President further said that the government should provide special incentives to encourage the export of high priority sectors like textile and clothing, surgical and dental instruments, leather products, sports goods, footwear, gems and jewelry and furniture.

He emphasized the need for setting up "Marketing Intelligence Cell" at the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) for providing assistance to the manufacturers and exporters in obtaining information pertaining to international demands for commodities, competitive price index, expanding markets and other essential trends. The cell would also serve to disseminate updated information to the exporters on export markets and technology to facilitate diversification of exports, Majid added.

The SCCI president proposed that the government should provide interest free loan on 10 percent of the total exports for import of new technology and enable exporters to upgrade their industrial units for enhancing production. He stated that exporter community was making strenuous efforts for enhancing the export volume despite certain problems confronted by the business community, adding that the government should take immediate steps for resolving the problems on priority basis.

Govt urged to give federating units due share in NFC Award

PESHAWAR (Agencies): Qaumi Watan Party provincial chairman and senior minister Sikandar Hayat Khan Sherpao has demanded that the central government give all federating units due share in NFC Award and include Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor in terms of power projects to overcome the unannounced and excessive loadshedding across the province. He stated this while addressing a public meeting at Tela Band in Peshawar where scores of local elders and others joined the QWP. Addressing the public meeting, the senior minister said that Pakhtuns had rendered great sacrifices for the country and did not bow before the enemies of Pakistan but unfortunately their sacrifices had been ignored. He said that QWP would not compromise on rights of Pakhtuns and will leave no efforts to address their grievances. He expressed grave concern over the unannounced and excessive loadshedding in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa which brought the socio-economic activities to a halt.

He said that the central government should give KP its due share in the benefits of CPEC which included the electricity facility that would help end the unannounced and excessive loadshedding across the province. The senior minister clarified that it is important to provide all the federation units in Pakistan with their due rights to ensure a strong federation. He stated that if the federal government limits its developmental agenda to Punjab, and ignores the sacrifices of the Pakhtun nation, it will have a negative impact on the federation. He said that QWP will sweep the next general elections because it has emerged as the only true representative party of Pukhtuns in KP.

Provinces to get full water indent from today: IRSA

ISLAMABAD (APP): The Indus River System Authority (IRSA) will start releasing full water indent to the provinces from Monday. According to IRSA spokesman here on Sunday, Punjab would get 90,000 cusecs, Sindh 80,000 cusecs, Balochistan 6,000 cusecs and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 3100 cusecs. He said that water discharge from Mangla Dam has already been increased. He said that Balochistan was opening its canals first time in Kharif season. Meanwhile, IRSA released 162,600 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 204,100 cusecs. Water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1403.29 feet, which was 23.29 feet higher than its dead level of 1,380 feet. Water inflow in the dam was recorded as 44,500 cusecs while outflow recorded as 70,000 cusecs. The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1135.10 feet, which was 95.10 feet higher than its dead level of 1040 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 59,000 and 75,000 cusecs, respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 87,700, 49,700 and 11,200 cusecs, respectively.

Similarly, from the Kabul River, a total of 31,100 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 10,300 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.