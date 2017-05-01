ISLAMABAD - The United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO) two-day workshop concluded on Sunday after presenting recommendations for improvement in national policy framework on renewable energy and energy efficiency for industrial sectors in the country.

This has been within the framework of one of its ongoing project entitled "Sustainable Energy Initiative for Industries in Pakistan" which is funded by Global Environment Facility (GEF).

Officially opening the first of the series of two workshops, Managing Director of Pakistan Council of Renewable Energy Technologies Dr Baqar Raza appreciated the UNIDO's efforts on coming up with the support on the most important dimension of the renewable energy development in the country.

He stressed upon the importance of developing conducive energy policies to promote renewable energy technologies that could alleviate the energy problems of the country.

Abdul Ghaffar Khattak, Chief Executive Officer of the National Productivity Organisation (NPO), chief guest on 2nd day of the workshop, lauded the initiative taken by UNIDO and GEF in promoting the adoption of Energy Efficiency in industrial sector.

He highlighted the partnership between UNIDO and the NPO in spearheading the energy efficiency efforts in the industrial sector.

He appreciated the personal interest taken by UNIDO Country Representative, Esam Alqararah, in realizing the common objectives of industrial sector development in Pakistan.

Earlier, Esam Alqararah, who welcomed the chief guests and other participants on the occasion on behalf of UNIDO, highlighted the role of UNIDO during its 40 years of presence and its achievements in assisting the sustainable development process of industrial sector in Pakistan.

The two-day workshop was widely attended by stakeholder, both from the industry and government officials from relevant ministry and line departments.

Present among the prominent dignitaries were the officials of various relevant ministries as well as representative of various organization like Alternative Energy Development Board (AEDB), National Productivity Organization (NPO), National Energy Efficiency and Conservation Authority (NEECA), Pakistan Council of Renewable Energy Technologies (PCRET), Small and Medium Enterprise Development Authority (SMEDA), and provincial Energy departments, as well as representatives for various Chambers of Commerce and Industries.

UNIDO experts presented their findings on current institutional policy framework on Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency in Pakistan along with the detailed account on policy regimes of other countries in the region.

The experts identified the barriers and provided the recommendations for the improvements in national RE and EE policy framework.