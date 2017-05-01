ISLAMABAD - The power shortfall on Sunday further dropped to 2,333 MW from 2,867 MW in the country as the total generation was recorded as 13,418 MW against demand of 15,751 MW at 09:00 hours. According to the spokesman for the Ministry of Water and Power, some 4,064 MW was generated through hydel, Genco's 2,433 MW and Independent Power Producers (IPPs) 6,921 MW. In a related development, the FESCO has issued shutdown programme for Tuesday (May 2) due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.