BEIJING: - China says the US is welcome to join the 'symphony' performed by all participating countries in the Belt and Road initiative and the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB).

China is trying to expand mutual and beneficial cooperation and realize common development through open, transparent, and inclusive projects, including the Belt and Road and the AIIB, according to a report published by People's Daily. The Belt and Road initiative is a hugely ambitious set of infrastructure development plans aimed at boosting free trade and people-to-people exchanges across Asia, Africa, and Europe.

The AIIB is a multilateral lending institution aimed at promoting economic development in Asia. It was established to finance Belt and Road projects.

China hopes to see more countries get on board with these initiatives and actively participate in them.

China continues to welcome the U.S. to join the 'symphony' of cooperation and common development with open arms.

At a seminar by the Atlantic Council on April 24, AIIB President Jin Liqun said that America's private sector is welcome to bid for its projects. On the same day at a forum on international finance and infrastructure cooperation in New York, Cui Tiankai, the Chinese ambassador to the U.S., invited Washington to join the Belt and Road initiative.

The Belt and Road is a huge opportunity for China and the world. Ambassador Cui said that the U.S. has 'nothing to lose' by joining the initiative; and by doing so, will be able to secure much-needed investment to improve its own outdated infrastructure.

Beijing is gearing up to host the Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation next month.

In his speech at the opening plenary at Davos, Switzerland, President Xi said that the forum aims to discuss ways to boost cooperation, build cooperation platforms, and share cooperation outcomes.

He said the forum will also explore ways to address global and regional economic challenges, create fresh energy for inclusive and interconnected development, and make the initiative deliver greater benefits to the countries involved in it.