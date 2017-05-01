ISLAMABAD - Around 22 dams/hydropower projects having cumulative capacity of 34,859 megawatts (MW) are either under construction, ready for construction or under planning.

Upon completion, these projects will contribute significantly to energy supply in the country. Realizing the importance of hydropower in overall production of electricity in the country, the present government took a number of initiatives to increase its percentage and meet the growing needs.

According to the data released by the Ministry of Water and Power on Sunday, currently feasibility and engineering design studies for numerous hydropower projects (HPP) with cumulative installed generation capacity of over 25,000 MW are in hand with Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA). The data shows that there are seven under construction projects, which include Neelum Jhelum Hydropower Project with installed capacity of 969 MW and its overall physical progress is 90 per cent.

Tarbela 4th extension project is 1,410 MW and its overall physical progress is 76 per cent. Golden Gol HPP is 106 MW and its overall physical progress is 65 per cent.

Moreover, Diamer Basha Dam is of 4,500 MW and present status of the project is that construction of infrastructure/preliminary works, including project colony at Thor valley and Composite Model Village-II at Harpan Das are in progress whereas work on Karakorum Highway (KKH) Bypass is held up since December 2015 due to boundary dispute between Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

Financing strategy for implementation of Diamer Basha Dam project was approved by the Cabinet Committee on Energy on November 30, 2016 and in light of financing strategy, WAPDA submitted two PC-Is to this ministry - one for the Dam part has been submitted to the Planning Commission on March 24, 2017 for its onward submission to appropriate forum. The PC-I for Power Generation Part is currently under process in the ministry.

According to the financing strategy, dam & pre-requisites will be implemented through Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) grants plus WAPDA's arranged financing whereas power generation facilities shall be implemented through local/foreign loans plus WAPDA's arranged financing.

Construction of infrastructure/preliminary works of Diamer Bhasha Dam Project i.e. Project Colony at Thore Valley, Composite Model Village-II at Harpan Das are in progress. Further, 85% of the land for the project has been acquired.

The other project - Kurram Tangi Dam (KTDP) Stage-I (Kaitu Weir Irrigation and Power Project) - is of 18.9 MW. The contract agreement has been signed with M/s FWO-DESCON JV on June 07, 2016. The contractor mobilized at the site on July 1, 2016. Pre-construction activities are in progress and PC-I for KTDP Stage-II is under submission for approval.

Keyal Khwar project is of 128 MW and second revised PC-I was approved by ECNEC on January 29, 2016. Preparatory works are in progress and the contractor for KKHPP-02 (Civil Works) has mobilised. Tendering for Contract KKHPP-03 (E&M Works) is in process and overall physical progress is 10 per cent.

Dasu HPP (Stage-I) project is of 2,160 MW for which PC-I was approved by ECNEC on March 28, 2014. For land acquisition Rs 23 million has been disbursed to affectees of Zaal and Uchar area so far. Payments against remaining priority areas required for preparatory and main works will be disbursed shortly after completion of land acquisition formalities being in process.

Regarding preparatory works, three contracts have been awarded to Chinese contractors related to roads IKKH-01 & RAR-01) and Transmission Line (TL-01). Contracts for Project Colony (PCI-01R) and Resettlement Villages (Dasu-RV) have been terminated due to fundamental breach of contract and re-invited with bid opening on March 1 and 2, 2017 respectively. Contract Agreement for Contract: RAR-02 is in final stage and will be signed shortly.

Evaluation of Bid for Resettlement Sites Contracts (LBRV-II, LBRV-12 & RBRV-12) is in progress. For Main Civil Works (MW-01 & MW-02), contract agreement for MW-01 and MW-02 has been signed on March 8, 2017 and contractor is likely to be mobilized in June 2017.

There are three ready for construction projects, which include Harpo HPP of 34.5 MW. For this project PC-I amounting to Rs 9,523 million was approved by ECNEC on March 28, 2014. Hiring of consultants is in process.

Tarbela 5th Extension is of 1,410 MW for which PC-I approved on December 20, 2016 amounting to Rs 82,362 million. Hiring of consultants is in process and pre-qualification of civil and E & M works is in process.

For Kalabagh Dam, which is of 3,600 MW, detailed design and tender documents have been completed in 1988. Implementation/ construction work on the project can be started after a consensus decision by the government.

The data showed that there are 12 under planning projects which include Bunji HPP, which is of 7,100 MW. Feasibility study and detailed engineering design have been completed while PC-I is under approval from the Planning Commission. Phandar HPP is of 80 MW for which detailed engineering design has been completed while PC-I is under approval in Ministry of Water & Power.

The other project is Middle Spat Gah HPP which is of 496 MW. Ministry of Water & Power cleared PC-I on July 25, 2014 and forwarded it to Planning Commission on September 12, 2014 for approval.

Mohmand Dam project is of 800 MW for which detailed engineering design & preparation of tender documents have been prepared and PC-I is under review. Concept paper for arrangement of financing from local and foreign institutions, including supplier's credit, has been submitted to Ministry of Water & Power on March 10, 2017 for onward submission to Economic Affairs Division (EAD).

Upper Spat Gah HPP is of 252 MW for which pre-feasibility study has been completed. Thakot HPP is another project is of 4,000 MW, whose feasibility study is in process. Patan HPP is of 2,200 MW for which feasibility study has been completed.

Basho HPP is of 40 MW for which updation of feasibility has been completed. Implementation of Basho HPP will be taken up in Phase-II after completion of Harpo HPP as per preference of the GB government. Yalbo HPP is of 2,800 MW for which PC-II for feasibility study is under preparation. Tungus HPP is of 2,200 MW for which PC-II for feasibility study is under preparation.

Upper Palas Valley HPP is of 157 MW whose pre-feasibility study has been completed while Middle Palas Valley HPP is of 398 MW for which pre-feasibility study has been completed.

The data showed that the government is facilitating and encouraging private investors for promoting hydropower generation in the country and has allowed private sector to develop hydropower projects on Build-Own-Operate-Transfer (BOOT) basis.

Private Power and Infrastructure Board (PPIB), being a one- window facility for private sector power generation, is presently facilitating 15 run-of-the-river hydropower projects having cumulative power generation capacity of 6233 MW.