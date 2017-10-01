ISLAMABAD - The Ministry of Textile Industry has constituted a committee for the restructuring of Pakistan Central Cotton Committee (PCCC) in order to enhance the performance of the committee.

The restructuring committee comprises four members of National Assembly including Chaudhry Asadur Rahman, Chaudhry Iftikhar Nazir, Sheikh Fayyazud din and Sajid Mehdi. The Ministry of Textile Industry secretary and two members of All Pakistan Textile Mills Association (Aptma) would be the members of restructuring committee.

The PCCC vice president of and cotton commissioner are also notified as members of the committee, Cotton Commissioner Dr Khalid Abdullah said. He said that the decision to constitute a committee was taken during the 85th meeting of the Governing Board of PCCC held in mid of September. The restructuring committee had been tasked to prepare a comprehensive plan for PCCC to further strengthening the research and development activities in order to promote the cotton crop for better production in the country, he added.

The committee would also make a financial programme in consultation with Aptma for generating funds for research activities for producing high yielding seed varieties, he added. Dr Abdullah informed that the restructuring committee would also form a business model for PCCC in order to generate the revenues for smooth functioning of the research body. He said that the committee will complete its task within one month and submit a comprehensive report before the governing body of PCCC for approval.

The cotton commissioner said that the initiative will help to enhance the working of PCCC and making the research and developing the cotton varieties as per requirements of local industry.