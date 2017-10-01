ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry hosted a dinner reception in honor of foreign diplomats which was well attended. Ambassadors, High Commissioners and diplomatic representatives of about 50 countries were present while some Additional Foreign Secretaries also graced the occasion.

Speaking at the occasion, Khalid Iqbal Malik, President, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry, said that law and order situation has improved significantly in Pakistan while our economy offered great potential for foreign investors in its various sectors including infrastructure development, energy, oil & gas, natural resources, construction and engineering sectors. He said the CPEC project has created many new avenues of business and investment in Pakistan and it was right time that foreign investors should explore Pakistan for JVs and investment.

He said that foreign diplomats should play role in projecting investment potential of Pakistan in their respective countries that will help in attracting FDI in our country. He said that foreign diplomats should also cooperate in promoting a soft image of Pakistan in foreign world.

Khalid Malik, Senior Vice President ICCI, welcomed the foreign diplomats and said that this year was best for ICCI in terms of good relations with diplomatic community as a large number of diplomats visited Chamber to exchange views on matters of mutual interest and to explore possibilities of enhancing trade relations with Pakistan. He was optimistic that ICCI would further strengthen its relations with diplomatic community in coming times in order to promote Pakistan’s trade and exports.

Shah Jamal, Additional Foreign Secretary, appreciated the initiative of ICCI for hosting dinner for diplomats and said that such events would contribute in improving relations between private sector and diplomatic community.

Tore Nedrebo, Ambassador of Norway, speaking on behalf of the diplomatic community thanked ICCI for hosting dinner in honor of diplomats and assured that diplomatic community would cooperate in efforts aimed at promoting business and economic interests of Pakistan.

Businessmen invited to

intensify collaboration

with Ukrainian partners

The Ukrainian Ambassador Volodymyr Lakomov Saturday invited Pakistani businessmen to intensify collaboration with Ukrainian partners in various sectors of industry and agriculture.

He made these remarks during his visit to Gujranwala Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GCCI), said a press release from Ukrainian embassy issued here.

The ambassador briefed Pakistani businessmen on current situation in Ukraine. He stressed that in general better business climate conditions, strong anti-corruption policies, betterment of Ukrainian banking and financial systems have provided excellent stimuli for international partners. Deep and Comprehensive Free Trade zone, established between Ukraine and the European Union, launching the Free Trade zone with Canada, great assistance from international partners have created very attractive climate and impetus for speedy economic growth.

He also invited Pakistani businessmen to intensify their collaboration with Ukrainian partners in various sectors of industry, agriculture, services.

He handed over to the GCCI President a set of business offers and proposals for cooperation from Ukraine`s companies seeking partnership with businesses of Gujranwala and promised to promote concluding cooperation agreements between the GCCI and Ukrainian counterparts.