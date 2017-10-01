ISLAMABAD - The import of mobile phones into the country increased by 39.57 percent during July-August 2017 as compared to same period of previous year. The import jumped to $129.392 million in July-August 2017 from $92.707 million during first two months of the previous fiscal year. On year-on-year basis, the mobile import went up to $60.822m in August 2017 from $46.5m in August 2016 thus showing an increase of 30.8pc whereas on month-on-month basis, the import declined by 11.3pc as during July 2016, the mobile import stood at $68.57m.