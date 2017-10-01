MUHAMMAD HAMZA KHAN - Good governance is represented by personified virtues of honesty, transparency, effectiveness and inclusiveness. The term used in the international development literature to describe how public institutions conduct public affairs and manage public resources. This definition fits in the personality of Chief Minister Punjab Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, who is considered as a symbol of good governance. He is committed to do his best with the resources available and deliver to the people of Punjab in an equitable manner. His detractors often accused him of putting more infrastructure development effort in central Punjab, as they did not understand the simple point that people of northern and southern Punjab come to Lahore in large numbers because there are employment opportunities. Since the city became crowded due to influx from the villages, it was imperative to provide facilities so that people of other parts of Punjab also benefit.

Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif announced new projects amounting to billions of rupees besides inaugurating foundation-laying of different mega projects for the development and prosperity of the people of Southern Punjab. He addressed big public gatherings in Dera Ghazi Khan and Muzaffargarh the other day. He inaugurated the project of Dera Ghazi Khan-Muzaffargarh Dual Carriageway in separately held ceremonies in Dera Ghazi Khan and Muzaffargarh respectively. He also announced to start metro bus service in Dera Ghazi Khan, establishment of wards for kidney and heart diseases in DG Khan Teaching Hospital and the establishment of solid waste management company to improve the sanitation system. He announced the project of dualization of 90 kilometer long Muzaffargarh-Head Panjnad Road, besides announcing to establish the campus of Bahauddin Zakariya University in Muzaffargarh. He promised that metro bus will soon run in Muzaffargarh as well.

Being an administrator par excellence, CM Punjab has saved billion of rupees by ensuring transparency in the development projects. Yet a few opposition leaders alleged that he had taken kickbacks in Multan Metro project. However, the Chinese government termed this allegation as a blatant lie and concocted. A mega program of providing clean drinking water to the people has been designed and this program is being started from DG Khan District of Southern Punjab. Survey has been completed in tribal areas and contracts would be signed with the companies in November and December this year to implement this program. Daanish School has been set up in DG Khan, while the construction work has been started in Taunsa Tehsil to set up another Daanish School there. The fact remains that Daanish Schools are knowledge-based institutions where the children of poorest of the poor families are given quality education free of cost.

He said that Punjab government has spread a network of development schemes in less-developed areas. Khadim-e-Punjab Rural Roads Program has revolutionarised the village-life. It is a gigantic project having no parallel. The PML-N government has served the people of southern Punjab in the real sense. The PML-N government has also seriously worked for the elimination of energy crisis; the energy production has been started with the completion of 1320 megawatt coal-based power plant in Sahiwal and gas based power projects in Jhang, Bhikeki and Baluki. Due to the efforts of the government, load-shedding from cities and villages will come to an end by the end of this year. He said that clean drinking water is the basic right of every citizen and a mega project of providing clean drinking has been devised to start from southern Punjab and earmarked Rs. 15 billion for the project.

After the completion of this project, every citizen in the Punjab will get clean drinking water, which will help eliminate many diseases and establish a healthy society. He said Pakistan is a poor country but how long it will continue to be poor? He expressed his determination to collectively work to make Pakistan an economic power, as the countries that were behind us in development have surpassed us. Shehbaz Sharif seems to be concerned about the plight of the common man, and has directed his efforts and energy to improve their lives. In the past, most of our leaders have remained indifferent to the problems of the hapless millions for whom it is difficult to keep their body and soul together. It is in this context that Shehbaz Sharif has more than once said if things do not improve, there could be a bloody revolution in the country.

In June 2010, speaking at the award ceremony for position holders in various examinations, and later in 2014 Shehbaz Sharif had presaged a revolution if national resources were not spent on the poor to improve their living. In fact, he was trying to draw ruling elite’s attention to the writing on the wall. If the opulent classes do not share their prosperity with the indigent, they will have to share misery with the latter or perhaps lose everything. Of course, revolutionary changes can take place only when conscious efforts are made by the leaders like Shehbaz Sharif.

Shehbaz Sharif is work alcoholic and is working day in and day out to serve the people of Punjab. He is acknowledged as a good administrator even by his detractors. He had proved his mettle not only during his first stint as a chief minister of Punjab in 1990s but also after assuming his office second time as CM after February 2008 elections. During his present term, he does not seem to be relenting in his efforts, as he does not want to live on his past performance. He is keeping a vigilant eye on the performance of all the departments to solve the problems of the people and ensure good governance. He has taken measures to reform police, health, livestock and other departments to ensure good governance in the Punjab province. It is worth mentioning that in his previous tenure he had almost eliminated the crime of spurious medicines, and now once again he vows that there will be no mercy for fake drug dealers.