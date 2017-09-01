Turkish Victory Day celebrated

ISLAMABAD (PR): Victory Day, named as “Zafer Bayrami”, is a national holiday in Turkey to commemorate the victory in the battle of Dumlupinar, one of the final and the most decisive battles in the Turkish War of independence in 1922.This historic day was observed in a befitting manner with utmost festivity at a local hotel, which was hosted by the Ambassador of Turkey S Babur Girgin and the defense attaché group Captain Murat Ikiz. Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee General Zubair Mehmood Hayat was the chief guest. Governor Punjab Muhammad Rafique Rajwana , Governor Baluchistan Muhammad Khan Achakzai, Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal , National Security Adviser to Prime Minister Gen (r) Nasir Janjua also attended the event as government of Pakistan’s representatives. Chief Minister Punjab Shahbaz sharif was also represented by MPA Raja Muhammad Ali, son of Raja Muhammad Zafar Ul haq. National anthems of Pakistan and turkey were played and cake was also cut to mark the victory day.

Samsung expands

premium TV lineup at IFA

LAHORE (PR): Samsung Electronics announced Thursday that it would introduce new flat screen 55- and 65-inch QLED TV models, the Q8F, and a 43-inch version of The Frame at IFA 2017. Samsung will also host the QLED and HDR10 (High Dynamic Range) Summit at IFA on September 1 in Berlin, Germany to offer insights into the advancement of quantum dot (QLED) displays as well as developing the full potential of the HDR10/HDR10+ ecosystem.

The Q8F is the flat screen counterpart to the previously launched curved screen lineup Q8C. Samsung is expanding its QLED TV line-up in Europe as it seeks to solidify its leading position in the global premium TV market. The new 43-inchversion of The Frame combines both technology and art to provide consumers with design value that enables them to personalize and elevate smaller living spaces.

AkzoNobel partners with The Ocean Cleanup

LAHORE (PR): Ridding the world’s oceans of plastic has moved forward after AkzoNobel joined forces with The Ocean Cleanup to help turn the tide on marine pollution.

The partnership involves AkzoNobel providing advanced, biocide-free coatings technology for all the devices and equipment used by The Ocean Cleanup for the next five years. It represents a major contribution to the organization’s landmark efforts to clear plastic from our oceans. The cleaning is due to begin in the Great Pacific Garbage Patch in the next 12 months.

“Ocean pollution is a serious global issue impacting our society and our planet’s future,” said AkzoNobel CEO Ton Büchner. “As a world leader in the marine coatings industry, we believe we can make a meaningful contribution to overcoming the problem by taking action and supporting the fantastic work being done by The Ocean Cleanup.”

UBL, COPHC to promote development of Gwadar

KARACHI (PR): UBL and China Overseas Port Holding Company (COPHC) recently entered into an MoU for “Framework of Cooperation” to promote economic development of Gwadar and its free economic zones. The two institutions have mutually agreed to cooperate for banking services in response to strategic national priorities of China and Pakistan with respect to the “One Belt – One Road” initiative in general and the “China – Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC)” initiative in particular.

The signing of the MoU was held at the UBL head office in Karachi. Zhang Baozhong, Chairman COPHC, Sima Kamil, President & CEO UBL, along with senior executives from both organizations attended the event.

Baozhong, Chairman COPHC, informed the attendees that four new projects have been announced for Gwadar. He further informed that COPHC has invested around USD 200 million for developing infrastructure at Gwadar Port and its surroundings, including five new cranes installed at Gwadar Port worth USD 30 million, to carry out berthing activities at the port. By the end of this year, the port will be fully functional. For commercial activities, COPHC has established a business center for exhibition of products.

SKMT, MOPH ink MoU

LAHORE (PR): Ministry of Public Health (MOPH) of Afghanistan has desired to avail Shaukat Khanum Memorial Trust’s expertise to train its health professionals including doctors, nurses and health care professionals serving at a cancer centre in Kabul. MOPH also wants SKMT to provide diagnostic and treatment services to the people of the Afghanistan, to develop its capacity to establish a cancer treatment facility at Afghanistan and to avail certain diagnostic and treatment services provided by Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital and Research Centre.

In this regard, a memorandum of understanding was signed between SKMT and MOPH in a ceremony held at the hospital. Dr Faisal Sultan, CEO, Shaukat Khanum Memorial Trust, and Maihan Abdullah, Head, National Cancer Control Program, Ministry of Public Health, Afghanistan were the signing authorities from their respective organizations.

Many dignitaries from SKMCH&RC including Dr Muhammad Asim Yusuf, Chief Medical Officer, SKMCH&RC and guests from Afghanistan were also present on the occasion.

Urban Unit's recruitment test

LAHORE (PR): The Urban Unit arranged a recruitment test for 100 different positions of manager, assistant manager & research associate in GIS sector. The purpose of this activity was to ensure merit and transparency as well as to screen out the best of best among a huge pool of 500 candidates, who had applied for the posts. This test provided a great opportunity to candidates to exhibit their knowledge, experience and expertise in order to secure a promising career with The Urban Unit.

The Urban Unit provides equal opportunity to women and also encourages them to apply and qualify through proper channels.