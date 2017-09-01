PR LAHORE - Punjab Finance Minister Dr Ayesha Ghaus Pasha congratulated the officers and staff members of PRA during a meeting on Thursday at the PRA headquarters.

PRA set a new revenue collection record of Rs 82.80b. This is the highest collection ever recorded by any tax collection agency of sub-national level in this year.

Chairman briefed about the remarkable reforms taken by PRA for the achievements of its target. PRA in its future reforms intends to collaborate with FBR, Excise& taxation social security & industrial department. PRA is taking another initiative of conducting risk assessment, expansion of its successful invoice monitoring system to other big cities of Faisalabad and Multan, which shall covers the sectors including hotels, marriages halls, courier services, beauty saloons & other point of sales.

The finance minister assured her full support to PRA to grow as modern, strait of art tax collecting agency. She further assured any lagislative support to make more laws about taxation to avoid the litigation.