KARACHI:- The total liquid foreign reserves held by the country stood at $20,001.1 million on August 25. According to weekly break-up of the foreign reserves position released on Thursday, foreign reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan stood at $14,343.4 million and net

foreign reserves held by commercial banks are $5,657.7 million. During the week ending 25th August, SBP’s reserves decreased by $32 million to $14,343 million due to

payments on account of external debt servicing.–Staff Reporter