ISLAMABAD - The international TVET conference titled "Regional Program - Skills for Youth Employability through Industrial Linkages", concluded here on Thursday with a focus on devising an action plan to enhance institute and industry linkage to foster employability.

The four-day long conference was organised by National Vocational and Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC) in collaboration with Colombo Plan Staff College (CPSC). Delegates from each country presented their experience in implementing successful industry-institute linkages. Various models of achieving the said objectives were put forth.

On the concluding day of the workshop, the delegates gave their recommendations for improving institute industry linkage. TVET experts from Malaysia, Philippines Afghanistan, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Bangladesh, Maldives, Myanmar, Nepal, and Pakistan participated in the conference. In addition to the foreign delegates, the conference was attended by officers of NAVTTC, representatives of training providers and industry. While expressing their sentiments about their stay in Pakistan, the delegates said that they were extremely impressed by the warmth and hospitality of Pakistani organisers especially NAVTTC.

CPSC Director General Dr Ramhari Lamichhane thanked all the delegates and said that the event would not have been possible without the untiring efforts of the entire team of NAVTTC. Zulkefil M Ibrahim, the representative of Malaysia, expressed his heartfelt gratitude to NAVTTC for the hospitality and specifically praised the people of Pakistan for their welcoming attitude towards the guests. He admired the leadership of the executive director of NAVTTC and his contribution in engaging the regional partners in the development of TVET sector.

S Parameswaram from Sri Lanka appreciated the team work of the organisers and the collective efforts of NAVTTC reforming TVET sector. While concluding the conference, the NAVTTC executive director said that the learning process continues from cradle to grave. While praising the Malaysian Cluster model of TVET institutes, he said that this model may be replicated in Pakistan to develop new centres of excellence in the country.

He also recalled that NAVTTC has been successfully organising skill competitions on provincial as well as national level on the lines of developed countries. This has not only increased youth's interest in technical training but has also improved the level of skills and quality of training resulting in improved chances of employability. This is indeed a game changer for Pakistan in terms of youth employability. Creating industry's linkages and partnership among various stakeholders is a major challenge faced by TVET sector not only in Pakistan but also in the region.

In this regard, such conferences provide excellent opportunity to create long lasting international partnerships. He further said that this forum should be utilised to bridge the gap between industry and TVET institutes.