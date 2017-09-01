ISLAMABAD - The Ministry of Finance on Thursday approved Rs12.640 billion in subsidy for power supply to the industrial sector under the prime minister’s industrial support package announced in February 2016.

The government had also provided the industrial support subsidy amounting to Rs5.6 billion during the previous year 2016. Finance Minister Ishaq Dar said that the government’s support to the industrial sector aimed to boost the manufacturing activity and help enhance exports of value-added products. It also aimed to stimulate economic activity leading to greater job opportunities in the country, the minister said.

In February 2016, former prime minister Nawaz Sharif announced to reduce the power tariff to the industrial sector by Rs3 per unit. The reduction of Rs3 per unit was inclusive of any downward revision of fuel price adjustment notified in or after January 2016 and onwards. Furthermore, the difference between the relevant payment due from industrial consumers and special relief package notified and adjusted with any downward revision of fuel price adjustment shall be paid to Discos and K-Electric by the federal government.

However, the incentive of reducing power tariff failed to enhance the country’s tumbling exports. Pakistan’s exports had come down to four years low of $20.45 billion during the financial year 2016-17 as compared to $20.79 billion of the year 2015-16. Similarly, the country’s imports were recorded at a historic high of $53.02 billion during the financial year 2017 as against $44.69 billion of the financial year 2016, showing an increase of 18.67 percent. The trade deficit was recorded at the historic level of $32.58 billion during last fiscal year. The current account deficit had widened by 148.5 percent to an all-time high of $12.09 billion for the year 2016-17 due to the massive increase in the trade deficit.

PEW for enhancing exports to make economy stable

INP: The Pakistan Economy Watch (PEW) has said that only way to end dependence over IMF and pave way for national development is to improve the external sector.

PEW President Dr Murtaza Mughal said the government should facilitate export sector and review all the free trade and preferential trade agreements. He said that FTA with China is the single most damaging deal finalised by the government as interests of the country were compromised to benefit the business community of the friendly country.

Dr Murtaza said that widening export-import gap has become a threat, therefore, the government should immediately re-examine its strategy to reduce the cost of doing business. He said that trade deficit of the last year has touched all time high mark of $30 billion while current account deficit for the ongoing fiscal may jump to $24 billion while there is no way insight to service debts without the help of the IMF.

He said export earnings must be more than the import bill to reduce foreign dependence for which changing the direction of the economy and focusing on industrial expansion with special attention to the value addition is imperative. The government should try to reduce the cost of doing business, improve GDP to investment ratio, announce tax breaks, and spare existing taxpayers while trying to expand the tax net, he added. “All the countries have changed their policies to make their export sector competitive through innovation, research, education, and by finding new markets but nothing has been done in Pakistan except for tall claims and encouraging statements,” he said.