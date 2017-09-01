SBP issues fresh banknotes worth Rs168 billion on Eid

KARACHI (Staff Reportre): The State Bank of Pakistan Banking Services Corporation (SBP-BSC) made elaborate arrangements to meet the increasing demand for fresh banknotes on the occasion of Eidul Azha 2017, with a focus to cover maximum stakeholders including the general public. The SBP issued fresh banknotes of Rs168 billion as compared to Rs161 billion issued on previous Eidul Azha. This included lower denomination notes (up to Rs100) of Rs8 billion and higher denomination banknotes (Rs500 and above) of Rs160 billion, which is meant for heavy payments and ATM needs of commercial banks. To ensure maximum issuance, all 16 field Offices of the SBP-BSC issued fresh notes to the general public from its counters before Eid. In addition to this, the commercial banks were also issued lower denomination fresh bank notes worth Rs7 billion to disburse the same to the public and their accounts holders.

Three olive procurement centres established in Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI/ SIALKOT (APP): The provincial agriculture department has established three olive procurement centers in Rawalpindi division. According to the Director Arid Agriculture Research Centre, Mr Tariq, all the growers of Chakwal, Attock and Fateh Jang have been asked to bring graded olive fruits to the authorized procurement centers set up in their areas for having better financial returns. Meanwhile, the procurement centers have been providing crates to the farmers for packing the fruit. Further details can be sought on telephones: 0543-662002, 0302-6306557 and 03005644104. According to the agriculture experts, soil and environment of the Potohar region is best suited for growing of the cash crop of olive in the province. They have recommended that the growers may switch over to grow olives. Meanwhile, Livestock Department has given essential training about livestock caring to 1,040 male and female farmers in Narowal district, with a stipend of Rs 5,600 each.

According to Assistant Director Livestock Narowal Dr Saima Irum Syed, the training would help farmers take the best care of their cattle-heads. It will ensure their better growth and development in the local livestock sector, she added.

Punjab govt, UK ink agreement for programme management

LAHORE (Staff Reportre): The Directorate General Monitoring & Evaluation (DG M&E), Planning and Development Punjab and PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC), UK, signed a contract for “Major Programme Management Support Project stage-1” at P&D Complex, Lahore. P&D Provincial Secretary Iftikhar Ali Sahoo chaired the ceremony while M&E Director General Muhammad Asad Khan finalised the consultancy contract on behalf of the DG M&E with PwC senior partner Gerard Newman. P&D board members, P&D development sectors chiefs and other relevant officials attended the ceremony. Addressing the ceremony, the P&D secretary stated that “This contract shows the confidence the government of Punjab has in PwC, University of Oxford and Oracle to transform the Program Management at Planning and Development Department and to bring it in line with other international organisations”. PwC, UK will accomplish this task as a joint venture with Oxford University and Oracle.

This contract will help revamp the Planning and Development Department according to international best practices and techniques, he disclosed. At the signing ceremony, PwC Partner Gerard Newman thanked the Punjab government for his faith in PwC and reiterated his organisation’s commitment to increase cooperation and collaboration with Punjab and Planning and Development Department to improve governance.

‘Govt policies enhance agri sector's performance’

MULTAN (APP): Punjab Agriculture Secretary Muhammad Mahmud said on Thursday that cotton price situation in the international market was stable, however, domestic market was witnessing slump that would hopefully be over after Eid. In a statement issued by media liaison unit of Punjab agriculture department, Mahmud said the government was closely monitoring the cotton price situation in the domestic market. He admitted cotton prices were low in the domestic market but added that market would witness upward trend after Eid holidays. He reiterated the provincial government's commitment to utilise all resources to ensure that farmers should get Rs3,000 for a maund of cotton. Mahmud advised farmers to continue pest scouting, nutrition and pest management to get enhanced crop of better quality. He said that agriculture department officers and field staff had been told to keep their cell phones on during Eid holidays so that farmers could get guidance from them.

He said all taxes had been waived off on pesticides while taxes on agriculture machinery had been reduced from 17 percent to only 5 percent to benefit farmers. He said subsidy on fertilisers would continue to benefit farmers in future too.

He said prudent policies of the provincial government reduced cost of farming and enhanced agriculture sector's performance by eight percent. He said the Punjab government would provide Rs5,000 per acre subsidy to oil seed farmers to enhance production of edible oil at home so that people had more choices other than imported palm oil.