ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi will inaugurate the much-delayed Kachhi Canal project during the second week of September.

In a significant development towards economic development and social uplift through irrigated agriculture in Dera Bugti, Balochistan, the Pakistan Water and Power Development Authority (Wapda) has completed construction of Phase–I of Kachhi Canal Project, the Wapda spokesperson said. He said that the prime minister is scheduled to formally inaugurate the canal in second week of September by releasing water in the distribution system to irrigate as many as 72,000 acres of land in the farflung and backward areas of Dera Bugti district.

Phase–I of Kachhi Canal has been completed at a cost of about Rs80 billion. The 363 kilometre long main canal (out of which 351-kilometer is lined canal) takes off from Taunsa Barrage in Muzaffar Garh district of Punjab and ends at Dera Bugti district in Balochistan. Kachhi Canal Project is of immense importance for development of water infrastructure and irrigated agriculture in Balochistan.

Following completion of the project, the Wapda has started filling water in the 363km long main canal from the head regulator located at Taunsa Barrage to test the canal and various structures, including head regulator and cross regulators.

To mark the event, WAPDA Chairman Lt Gen (R) Muzammil Hussain visited head regulator of the Kachhi Canal at Taunsa Barrage and started filling of water in the main canal by opening gates of the head regulator. The Wapda adviser (projects), water (central) general manager, Kachhi Canal project director, representatives of the consultants, contractors and senior officers of the project were also present on the occasion.

On the occasion, the Wapda chairman said that Kachhi Canal, initiated in 2002, was almost an abandoned project because of time and cost overrun for a number of reasons. However, with an active support of the federal government and excellent work by the Wapda engineers, the project was brought back on the track and is now finally completed.

He appreciated the federal government, law enforcing agencies and the project management to complete Kachhi Canal despite so many difficulties, especially law and order situation in the project area. The Wapda chairman also appreciated support of the locals in completion of the project.