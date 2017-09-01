KARACHI - Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) landed back into the red zone on Thursday as the benchmark 100-share index shed 166.6 points.

Market remained negative during the initial hours of the day with record low volumes, making an intra-day low of 481 points. However, during the second half, index recovered to close at 41,207 points on the back of foreign buying seen under MSCI rebalancing, dealers said.

Volume in the all shares index stood at just 71 million, dearth of volume in yesterday’s session can be attributed to uncertainties at the political and economic front coupled with heavy rainfall, stated analyst Maaz Mulla at JS Global.

Traded value also declined to Rs5.4b/$51m. HBL (down 5%) for the fourth day in a row opened on its lower lock, contributing negative 136 to the market. MARI (down 0.99%) however gained after closing at lower lock for two consecutive days. E&P sector closed (down 5.2%) lower than its previous day close, further exerting pressure on the index.

As a result, PPL (down 1.38%), OGDC (2.34%) and POL (0.11%) closed in the red zone. Amongst steel companies, ASTL (up 1.75%), ISL (1.25%), and ASL (4.97%) closed in the green zone as investors picked these stocks at attractive prices. Scrips of total 347 active companies traded in the session of which 213 closed in advance, 120 in decline while 14 remained unchanged.