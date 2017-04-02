Lucky Cement wins health, safety award

(LAKKI MARWAT);;Ghulam Mursalin Marwat .Lucky Cement Limited has won the Health, Safety and Environment Award in the category of “The Responsibility for Health and Safety,” at the 2017 International Environment, Health & Safety Awards Gala.The awards distribution ceremony, held at a hotel in Karachi, was organised by The Professionals Network (TPN) and supported by the Fire Protection Agency of Pakistan (FPAP) to encourage health, safety and environment best practices amongst organisations in Pakistan. The HSE Awards are held annually and are open to companies in the corporate, private, non-profit and public sectors. Speaking on the occasion, Amin Ganny - Chief Operating Officer of Lucky Cement said, “Lucky Cement is committed to cultivating an environment. By fortifying its HSE goals with the pillars of perpetual progress, the company is in pursuit of a 100 percent safe & secure workplace for its employees & all stakeholders engaged in its business operations.” He further added, “We follow a comprehensive environmental management and monitoring plan. The management strongly believes in following environmentally sustainable practices regarding the management of gaseous emissions, particulate matter, noise levels, effluents (sewage) and solid waste.”

Sustainable development forms a significant part in Lucky Cement’s business strategies and is one of the key factors that have led the company towards progress and growth. Earlier this year, Lucky Cement had won the Management Association of Pakistan's top 32nd corporate excellence award for 2016, and had also received the 6th CSR Award for its Waste Management & Recycling policies at the 9th Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Summit, organised by National Forum for Environment and Health.

The company also won another award for its Stakeholder & Employee Engagement efforts at the 6th Corporate Social Responsibility Summit & Awards ceremony, organized by The Professionals Network. Lucky Cement Limited (LCL) is the flagship company of the Yunus Brothers Group, which has a solid history of exceptional growth performance since its inception in 1993. LCL is one of the largest producers and leading exporters of quality cement in Pakistan, with a domestic production capacity of 7.75 million tonnes per annum.

The Company is listed on the Pakistan and London stock exchange.

LCL’s manufacturing plants are strategically located in Northern and Southern regions of the country and is the only cement company to have its own loose cement export terminal at Karachi port with storage capacity of 24,000 tons.

Lucky Cement is an ISO 9001:2008 and 14001:2004 certified company and possesses many other international certifications including Bureau of Indian Standards, Sri Lankan Standard Institute, Standards Organization of Nigeria, Kenya Bureau of Standards and South African Bureau of Standards.

Mortein introduces innovative mosquito- killer boards

Islamabad(PR): Mortein has introduced innovative mosquito-killer boards to reduce the incidence of Dengue and other mosquito-borne diseases in Pakistan.

The killer-boards are well capable of killing severalspecies of Aedes mosquitoes every day. The initiative is in continuance to their ‘Dengue Se Paak Pakistan’ campaign aimed at reducing Dengue along with other mosquito-borne diseases across Pakistan. In the past 6 years, Pakistan has witnessed massive outbreaks of Dengue with over 65,000 cases reported nationwide. In 2016 alone, 3,000 cases were reported in Punjab while Sindh accounted for over 2,000 cases of dengue victims.Most of the cases originated from semi-urban areas and major metropolitan cities while unplanned settlements and rural areas equally fell prey to the consequences of the disease.

ShahzebMahmood, CEO RB Pakistan, makers of Mortein, stated in this regard,“RB is always committed to providing innovative solutions to improve the health and hygiene situation in the country.Currently, there is high incidence of mosquito-borne diseases such as dengue.These mosquito-killing billboards are yet another testament of our pledge for a dengue-free Pakistan.”

At the peak of the mosquito breeding season, the eventual aim of these boards is to create mosquito-free outdoor spacesand prevent diseases like dengue.They will also serve as a reminder for people to adopt measures to protect themselves from mosquitos. These mosquito-killer boardsattract mosquitoes as humans do: they release carbon dioxide and produce the effect similar to the smell of sweat (through lactic acid foams). The UV lights present serve as an additional attraction for the mosquitoes. As the mosquitos get attracted towards the board, they are sucked inside through exhaust fans where they eventually dehydrate and die.

Daewoo shifts its Lahore terminal from Kalima Chowk

Lahore (PR): Pakistan’s largest transport company, Daewoo Pakistan Express, started its new state-of-the-art bus terminal at Thokkar Niaz Baig, Lahore on Friday, March 31, 2017. In this regard, a formal inaugural ceremony was held at the new bus terminal, which was attended by Malik Muhammad Rafique Rajwana, Governor Punjab as a chief guest. The governor cut the ribbon for the first bus departure from the terminal. Addressing the gathering on the occasion, he said that over the years, Daewoo had revolutionised the transport infrastructure and logistics by setting new standards and re-defining the concept of bus travel and cargo movement in the country. He further said that Daewoo had become a household name in Pakistan and was an integral part of the lives of millions of people who travel inter-city frequently or take the urban transport buses in Lahore and Multan. Also speaking on the occasion, Daewoo Group President in Pakistan Faisal Siddiqui said that Daewoo’s commitment to invest further and expand business in Pakistan was best reflected in this most modern terminal complex which is capable of handling much increased passenger-count and bus arrival/departures.

President Daewoo Express Chang In Park said that the new terminal marked the beginning of a new era for Daewoo Express, “And we are very confident that shifting of the terminal will be mutually beneficial to the public, the government and also Daewoo.

PCCC shows commitment to education of children of Wapda employees

Muqaddam Khan (SWABI): Li Yubo and other officials of Power Construction Corporation of China (PCCC), which had built the Fourth Extension Hydro Project of Tarbela Dam, have said that they are determined to assist in the provision of educational facilities to the students living close to the dam.

Addressing an annual prize distribution ceremony at Wapda’s English medium high school on Saturday, Yubo said that the company would continue to support the poor students living within Wapda’s residential colonies.

Sher Afzal, Chief Engineer Tarbela Dam, was the chief guest on the occasion while academic staff and parents of the students also attended the ceremony.

He said that all-out efforts would be made to help the poor and outstanding students living in the vicinity of the dam because education was a prerequisite for progress and prosperity and without quality education it might be difficult to make true dream of progress and prosperity come true.