KARACHI:-The Oil Tanker Contractors Association on Saturday announced a strike against the implementation of sales tax. "If combined, the sales tax for all provinces sums up to sixty-four percent," said the chairman of Oil Tankers Contractors Association, Suleman Tareen. "We have to pay PKR 64,000 to earn PKR 100,000." Tareen stated that Karachi petrol pumps have four-day fuel reserves, whereas countrywide fuel reserves will last for six days, and independent power producers (IPPs) have seven-day furnace oil reserves.–INP

The Ministry of Petroleum had earlier appealed through a letter to the respective chief secretaries of Punjab and Sindh to delay the collection of services sales tax under the 18th amendment until June 30.

Oil tankers transport edible oil, furnace oil, diesel, petrol, kerosene oil and jet fuel throughout the country.

The Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Resources said there would be no shortage of oil products due to strike.