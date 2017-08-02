Nine new startups secure incubation at PLAN9 Launchpad 10

LAHORE (PR): Nine new startups have been incubated at Plan9 under the recently ended Startup Launchpad program.

Plan 9’s 10th Launchpad was recently held at PITB, Arfa Karim Tower. The five days open event was all about bringing young and bright minds under one roof to facilitate and hone their entrepreneurial skills. More than 120 startups competed for a chance to be a part of the prestigious program out of which 21were shortlisted in the initial round. However, due to their innovative idea and unique business model, only nine got selected.

The winning startups are Nazdeeq, NoErric, Studentary, BagAdverts, TeamUp, Her Ground, Virtual Eye, RC Health Care, and Foodappa. Apart from the nine winners, MyZindagi.pk also won a cash prize of Rs.100,000.

Almost 100 startups, that included Plan9’s alumni as well, set-up stalls showcasing their ideas and products. The stalls were visited by industry experts and various investors who encouraged the budding entrepreneurs while offering them advice on how to improve their product.

Workshops and expert sessions were conducted by prominent figures of the industry, such as Umair Jaliawala (motivational speaker), Qasif Shahid (co-founder & CEO Finja), Omar Jamil (CEO Latitude), Jonas Eichhorst (founder and director Positive Impact Network), Faizan Laghari (Chief Disruption Officer TCS) and Rabeel Warraich (Founder Sarmayacar).

Startup Girls workshop, designed specifically for female entrepreneurs, was also arranged that focused on teaching them how to pitch and market their product.

Concordia Colleges signs MoU with ICAP

LAHORE (PR): Concordia Colleges, a project of Beaconhouse group, has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with The Institute of Chartered Accountants of Pakistan (ICAP). The MoU was signed by Nooruddin Ahmed, Director Developments – Beaconhouse Group, and Nadeem Yousuf Adil, President ICAP, at the head office of Beaconhouse Group.

As a result of this collaboration, the Concordia Colleges will provide specially designed and structured tuition facilities to the CA students, especially, belonging to the less privileged areas. Concordia Colleges, having operations in various cities of Pakistan, is already providing higher education and setting new standards in provision of quality education.

President ICAP Nadeem Yousuf Adil stated that Institute is striving for quality intake of students into the folds of the CA profession. This collaboration is a remarkable alliance between a top ranking educational group and the leading accounting body of the nation - CA Pakistan, to strengthen the brand of both the partnering institutions and fulfillment of ICAP vision of recruiting quality students with sound base and well-rounded personality.

Abdul Malik, Chief Operating Officer ICAP, said, “We see this collaboration as a major step forward in education innovation and as an endeavor to offer dynamic routes of achievement to our brilliant youth. It will serve not only to fill an important need of our students but also will ultimately be a contribution to the industry and the economy of Pakistan.”

Nooruddin Ahmed, Director Developments– Beaconhouse Group, said that Beaconhouse Group is determined to transform the Concordia Colleges into the center of excellence for achieving the goal of betterment and prosperity of Pakistan through provision of quality education. This collaboration can provide opportunity to a talented students in rural areas by giving them a novel option of pursuing chartered accountancy as a career.

Moroccan national day celebrated

ISLAMABAD (PR): Morocco has cordial relations with Pakistan, and the embassy and Pakistani authorities work continually to increase trade between the countries. Both countries are members of the Organization of Islamic Countries (OIC).

After 44 years of colonization, Morocco emerged as one of the most important countries of the Muslim world. Soon after independence, the country began to practice the absolute monarchy. The coronation of king is commemorated as Throne day. It was king, Mohammed V who changed Morocco’s absolute Monarchy into a constitutional monarchy. To celebrate 18th anniversary of the enthronement of Majesty King Mohammed VI, Ambassador of Morocco Mohammed Karmoune was host of the celebration and greeted the guests as they arrived at local hotel in Islamabad. Secretary for foreign affairs Tehmina Janjua graced the occasion and facilitated the Moroccan ambassador.

Kamal joins Telenor as Chief CA Officer

ISLAMABAD (PR): Telenor Pakistan has appointed Kamal Ahmed as its new Chief Corporate Affairs Officer effective August 7.

Kamal has a vast experience in the field of ICT spanning over 27 years that transcend both international and domestic leadership assignments. He has worked for several prominent organizations including Microsoft, Nortel, Sprint, PTCL, Ufone and UNDP among others. “We are excited to welcome Kamal Ahmed to our top management team,” said Irfan Wahab Khan, CEO, Telenor Pakistan.

“Telenor has always taken a thought leadership position in the matters pertaining to policy and regulatory affairs to establish a conducive business environment for the sector that eventually translates into benefits for the customers. We’re confident that Kamal will take our ambitions forward with his vision, experience and understanding of the ICT sector in Pakistan. We wish him all the best,” he added.

In his new role at Telenor Pakistan, Kamal will be spearheading the company’s Regulatory and Interconnect, Public and Government Affairs, and Legal departments along with Communications and Sustainability.

“I am very excited at becoming part of Telenor which is one of the most innovative and impactful companies in the country. I look forward to being part of Telenor’s remarkable journey that is bridging the digital divide in the country and transforming the lives of people across Pakistan” said Kamal Ahmed.

Candela RMS ramps up its functionality and security

LAHORE (PR): LumenSoft Technologies, an IT company that caters to the retail industry with its Candela RMS solution, has announced Candela server is now hosted on Microsoft Azure, giving retailers an affordable and secure platform to manage the entire retail cycle. Security and privacy are embedded into the Azure cloud platform, and Azure is continually updated to make it even more secure. This helps Candela users encrypt sensitive data and helps protect virtual machines from viruses and malware attacks.

Azure’s pay-as-you-go model helps reduce upfront costs while providing remote access to business from anywhere in the world. Moreover, Azure contains built-inSQL Server database functionality, which helps boost application performance as both Candela and its database exist on the same server.

With 2,500-plus customers and inroads in 100 Pakistani cities plus eight countries worldwide, Candela RMS is a complete barcode-enabled retail solution. It provides seamless management of the purchases, stock flow and sales of a retail store and can easily scale up to manage a retail chain of hundreds of stores.