LAHORE - Pakistan FMCG Importers Association has urged the government to construct new terminals at the Karachi Port besides activating all the dry ports across the country.

In a joint statement issued here Tuesday, Association’s patron in chief Naseem Chawla, senior vice chairman Nafees ur Rehman Bari and secretary general Ali Mattoo claimed that importers were facing numerous issues due to heavy rush of work at Karachi Port. They suggested the government to construct new terminals at Karachi.

They also urged the government to take back the taxes levied at the dry port and make dry ports present in the country active for resolving the issues being faced by the importers.